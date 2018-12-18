A blazer for lost mate: Hughes' memory kept alive in Australia's dressing room

By PTI

PERTH: The late Phil Hughes' memory lives on in the Australian dressing room with a gold blazer bearing his Test cap number being the top prize for the player voted man of the match by teammates, spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed.

Hughes died in 2014 after being hit by a bouncer during a domestic game and to honour his memory, the Australian team started the tradition of presenting the chosen best player with a old blazer emblazoned with his Test cap number -- 408.

"It is the man-of-the-match jacket made in honour of Phillip Hughes," Lyon told 'Fox Sports' here.

"The players vote after each match and whoever owns the jacket at the time, which is the last man-of-the-match winner, has the opportunity to pass it on in the next match," he added.

Lyon won the man of the match in the second Test against India which ended Tuesday with a 146-run win for the home side.

The four-match series is currently tied at 1-1.

Phil Hughes. (Photo | AFP)

The tweaker, who was his teammates' choice for best player in the opening Test in Adelaide, took eight wickets on what was expected to be a pace-friendly track here.

"I have jacket after Adelaide, so I have the decision to who to pass it on to," Lyon said.

"It is a very special jacket for a number of reasons.

Whoever wears this tonight will wear it down to the bar and have a couple of drinks in it and look pretty special walking around in it," he added.

The blazer bears the names of players and the details of their performances.

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who conducted interview during which Lyon spoke of the tradition, said it was a touching gesture by the team.

"It is a wonderful piece of acknowledgment for a lost friend of Australian cricket and it is obviously particularly close to this current bunch of Australian cricketers, who played alongside Phil Hughes," Gilchrist said.