Perth Test: Once again, Virat Kohli's India faces the familiar sinking feeling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : There was a passage of play in Perth on Monday which summed up the essential difference between India and Australia in the second Test.Runs came in a trickle, wickets did not fall and sparks did not fly. Yet, the morning session on Day 4 was the time when Australia showed the pluck needed to wrest the initiative in close encounters.

Mohammed Shami’s six-for rekindled Indian hopes and Australia bowlers seized the initiative later to leave the visitors staring at defeat. But by batting out the first session, Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine sent a message that to win, they were ready to play the unattractive game.In terms of action, this was perhaps the least-happening session of the series. Just 78 in 37 overs was painstaking. But by denying India a wicket, Australia proved a psychological point. They were not going to lose the advantage they had worked so hard for. In their quiet manner, Khawaja and Paine did the job so well that even after a flurry of wickets, their lead was substantial.

Having made 28, 8 and 5 earlier in this series, Khawaja was far from his best. But he decided to stay put and leave everything that he didn’t have to play. His 213-ball 72 was the backbone of Australia’s second innings.“With Steve (Smith) and Dave (Warner) not here, a bit more pressure falls on Usman,” said Josh Hazlewood. “He’s the most-capped batsman with Shaun Marsh. Experience counts in these situations and we have a lot of young guys. Usman felt that responsibility a bit more after struggling. To see him fight relaxed everyone.”

Paine resorted to similar methods and concentrated on keeping bowlers at bay instead of dominating them. His 116-ball 37 was not much in terms of runs, but its value was immense. “Paine keeps things calm and composed. He’s experienced and knows his game well,” said Hazlewood.

Missing spinner an opportunity lost

The toil of India’s bowlers and Nathan Lyon’s impact was a reminder that by not including a spinner, Virat Kohli possibly missed a trick. The pacers were rotated, but there was nobody to anchor the attack and keep things tight from one end. “We had one spinner who didn’t bowl badly,” remarked Shami. “I feel a spinner should have been there. But these things depend on your team management.”

SCOREBOARD

Australia (1st innings): 326

India (1st innings): 283

Australia (2nd innings): Finch c Pant b Shami 25, Khawaja c Pant b Shami 72, Paine c Kohli b Shami 37, Cummins b Bumrah 1, Starc b Bumrah 14, Lyon c Vihari b Shami 5, Hazlewood 17 n.o. Extras (b4, lb7, w4) 15. Total (93.2 ovs) 243. FoW: 192-5, 192-6, 198-7, 198-8, 207-9. Bowlers: Ishant 16-1-45-1, Bumrah 25.2-10-39-3, Shami 24-8-56-6, Umesh 14-0-61-0, Vihari 14-4-31-0.

India (2nd innings) Rahul b Starc 0, Vijay b Lyon 20, Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 4, Kohli c Khawaja b Lyon 17, Rahane c Head b Hazlewood 30, Vihari batting 24, Pant batting 9. Extras (b6, w2) 8. Total (5 wkts, 41 ovs) 112. FoW: 0-1, 13-2, 48-3, 55-4, 98-5. Bowling: Starc 10-2-28-1, Hazlewood 11-3-24-2, Cummins 8-0-24-0, Lyon 12-2-30-2.