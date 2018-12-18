Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu plod their way to one point against Punjab

By Express News Service

MOHALI : Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar all raked up half-centuries on Monday, but Tamil Nadu came back with only one point from their Elite Group B clash against Punjab.The hosts had already ensured a first-innings lead last Saturday, rendering Tamil Nadu’s tally of 383/6 redundant. The result of the clash has almost put paid to Tamil Nadu’s hopes for qualifying for the knockouts. With only one win this season and two matches left, they are placed at 12th in the combined Elite Group A and Group B table.

A win was something Tamil Nadu were in desperate need of, but Shubman Gill and his mammoth 268 had already left the visitors facing a run-mountain to climb. Even on resumption of the final day, Tamil Nadu were still up against a deficit of 98 runs, with their top-three batsmen back in the hut. Indrajith was out in the middle with night-watchman R Sai Kishore. Already backed into a corner, Tamil Nadu’s batsmen were intent on denying Punjab any kind of opening.

Sai Kishore trundled his way to a 54-ball 9 before finally being trapped in front by the left-arm spin of Abhishek Sharma. That was 13.4 overs after the start, and Tamil Nadu’s scoreboard had been swelled by only 23 runs in that period.Dinesh Karthik walked in next, and he too decided to dig his heels in and accrue as many runs as there were for the taking. He and Indrajith went about doing that at their own pace for the next 179 balls the two faced together.

Perhaps that would have continued even longer, had it not been for the skipper’s run out at the hands of Sandeep Sharma off the third ball of the 90th over. Though Indrajith walked back for 93 — his fifth 50-plus score of this season — and his partnership with Karthik had yielded 72, he’d taken 196 balls to get to his score.

Vijay Shankar’s arrival gave Tamil Nadu some impetus, run-rate wise. But more than half of the day’s overs had already been sent down by Punjab by the time Tamil Nadu had nullified their deficit. Vijay’s unbeaten 51 did come at a decent clip — he took 81 balls — but it wasn’t enough for them to pull a rabbit out of their hat. Karthik, on the other end, made his way to a 175-ball 74 before being bowled by Sandeep five overs before close of play.

Brief scores

Elite Group B

In Mohali: Tamil Nadu 215 & 383/6 (Karthik 74, Indrajith 93, Vijay 51 n.o) drew with Punjab 479. Points: Punjab 3, TN 1.

In Hyderabad: Bengal 336 & 49/1 drew with Hyderabad 312 (Agarwal 65; Dinda 4/88, Mukesh 4/54). Points: Bengal 3, Hyderabad 1.

In Amtar: Himachal 460 bt Andhra 173 & 284 (Jyotisaikrishna 82, Dagar 3/89, Gurvinder 3/62). Points: Himachal 7,

Andhra 0.

Elite Group A

In Surat: Gujarat 216 & 345 (Juneja 98, More 4/61, Gowtham 4/80) drew with Karnataka 389 & 107/4 (Mayank 53). Points: Gujarat 1, Karnataka 3.

