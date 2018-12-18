Home Sport Cricket

Uncertainty over venue and overseas players bothers owners before IPL 2019 auction

The franchises have also been denied a chance to scout local talent since the tournament that acts as an audition of sorts, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, will be played after the auctions.

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the IPL 2018 trophy after winning the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In terms of timing, the IPL player auction for 2019 couldn’t have been any worse. To begin with, franchises are yet to hear from the IPL Governing Council where the next edition will take place. South Africa, UAE are among options. Try being in the shoes of a franchise owner, who has to assemble a squad without knowing the sort of conditions they would play in.

Then, some of their mainstays will not be available for the entire tournament because they have to head back to their respective countries for World Cup preparations. As if this was not enough, the franchises have also been denied a chance to scout local talent since the tournament that acts as an audition of sorts — Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 — will be played after the auctions.

A day ahead of the auction, it seemed there is also a possibility of key Indians being asked to skip a few matches keeping in mind their workload ahead of the World Cup. This is an unforeseen scenario in IPL, where uncertainty looms over venue and availability of players. But with some of the biggest names not available, this could be a windfall for domestic players and fringe players from overseas who are available for the full tournament.

Despite the auction that took place in January for the 2018 season, only Chennai Super Kings have retained their core for next year. The defending champions are looking for an Indian pacer and spinner, with Jaydev Unadkat and Varun Chakaravarthy being the targets. What helps Chennai is the fact that most of their core players barring Faf du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi are available for the entire tournament.

For the rest, this auction is about finding like-for-like replacements for mainstays. The franchises have been told that Australians won’t be available after April 23, while the English and Sri Lankan boards have fixed May 6 as deadline. South Africans will be around till May 10. Players from New Zealand and West Indies are the only ones fully available.

“We will know the venue after general elections dates are announced. So this will be a gamble for teams with regards to choice of players. Some have more than five slots left plus players who will return home early. In this context, there is uncertainty. But teams have become smart over the years and will find alternate ways,” a franchise official told this newspaper.

This means New Zealanders like Martin Guptill, Glenn Philips, Luke Ronchi, Corey Anderson and Brendon McCullum will be sought after, like Caribbeans Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran. With the possibility of the event moving to South Africa, players who did well in the Mzansi T20 League like Reeza Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Johannes Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram are expected to draw attention.

Prominent among Indians up for grabs are Yuvraj Singh, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Manoj Tiwary and Varun Aaron. For the likes of Ishant, Tiwary, Patel and Aaron this could be a jackpot.  All of them did well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy recently.One name every franchise is looking at is Tamil Nadu’s Chakaravarthy. A mystery spinner who can bat, he was one of the star performers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League. His rise from the fourth division of TNCA league has been spectacular.

Given that he has attended trials with Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians and even Kings XI Punjab have shown interest in him, he could be the new millionaire. Also in the mix is Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, who on Monday smashed five sixes in an over and has already made a name for himself in Ranji Trophy.

