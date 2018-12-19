Home Sport Cricket

BCCI trying to ensure all IPL games take place in India: Acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary

Published: 19th December 2018 12:07 AM

Amitabh Choudhary

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary (File | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday said the board is trying its best to ensure all matches of the 2019 IPL take place in India.

The dates and venues of the IPL are not announced yet as the BCCI is awaiting the schedule of the 2019 general elections which could clash with the T20 league.

"We are trying our best to ensure that not a single game is taken out of India," said Choudhary during the IPL auction here on Tuesday.

Due to the World Cup in England from May 30-July 14, the IPL is likely to run from last week of March to mid-May.

The BCCI had hosted the tournament in South Africa during the 2009 elections before partially hosting it in the UAE during the 2014 elections.

