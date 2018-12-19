Home Sport Cricket

Court issues bailable warrant against cricketer Gautam Gambhir

In a complaint, 17 flat buyers alleged that they had paid around Rs 1.98 cr for booking flats in an upcoming project at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area in 2011 but the housing project did not take off.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Gautam Gambhir (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Wednesday issued bailable warrants against retired cricketer Gautam Gambhir for not appearing before it despite repeated summons in a case related to alleged cheating of flat buyers in a real estate project.

In a complaint, 17 flat buyers alleged that they had paid around Rs 1.98 crore for booking flats in an upcoming project at Ghaziabad's Indirapuram area in 2011 but the housing project did not take off.

Gambhir was a director and brand ambassador in a joint project of Rudra Buildwell Reality Pvt Ltd and H R Infracity Pvt Ltd, against which a case was lodged in 2016 for allegedly duping people of Rs 1.98 crore on the pretext of booking apartments in the housing project.

"Considering the fact that accused Gautam Gambhir has not been appearing in this case repeatedly and he has not appeared even despite dismissal of his exemption application on last date of hearing, therefore, issue bailable warrant for Rs 10,000 against the accused with one surety in the like amount for next date of hearing," Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana said.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on January 24.

The complainants had alleged that "the project was extensively promoted and advertised and Gambhir, as the brand ambassador, helped in attracting and inviting buyers to invest in the project".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gautam Gambhir bailable warrant real estate project Rudra Buildwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp