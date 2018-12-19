Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2019 auctions: CSK pick up pace on mixed day for Tamil Nadu players

Chennai Super Kings entered the auction on Thursday with just `8.4 crore remaining in their purse.

Chennai Super Kings players celebrate with the IPL 2018 trophy after winning the final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Sunday. CSK defeated SRH by eight wickets to lift the trophy. | PTI

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chennai Super Kings entered the auction on Thursday with just Rs 8.4 crore remaining in their purse. With eight foreign players already in the team, they were looking for Indian utility players and a few back-up candidates.

They wanted a fast bowler and thus tried to go for Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Shami. The plan was to pick the duo for around Rs 4 crore. But they were outmatched by their rivals. Finally, they managed to bag Mohit Sharma for Rs 5 crore.

Mohit returns to familiar territory. It was while playing for Chennai in the first few editions of the tournament that he managed to make a mark at the national level and eventually got picked to play for India. Batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad was picked for the base price of `20 lakh. With most slots already filled, the defending champions did not have to go for more.

On the other hand, it turned out to be a mixed bag for Tamil Nadu players. While Varun Chakaravarthy hit the jackpot with Kings XI Punjab, Tamil Nadu captain Vijay Shankar moved back to Hyderabad from Delhi.

The likes of Baba Indrajith and R Sai Kishore did not find takers.

“I am happy to return to Hyderabad. It’s there that I first got recognition in the IPL and I am  pleased to be back. I am familiar with the set-up and confident of doing well. Plus, my New Zealand experience with India A will come in handy,’’ said Vijay.

Sporting the biggest smile of the day was Varun.

“I am mentally prepared to play in IPL. The TNPL was a good platform to prepare, where I learnt how to handle pressure and bowl in various situations. I am confident that I can replicate the success in IPL.”S Sharath, chairman of the Tamil Nadu selection committee, was happy for Varun and believed that the spinner will emerge stronger from this experience. “The deal will do a world of good to him.

It is an excellent opportunity to learn and go up in his career. He is a sincere and a hardworking player. I think he can make the transition from TNPL to IPL. His style of bowling suits the T20 format. He can also learn from R Ashwin,’’ Sharath said.

“Varun’s strength is the variety that he has up his sleeves and the confidence with which he bowls all the variations. He is always keen to learn and improve,” felt the former batsman.

