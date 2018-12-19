IPL 2019: Delhi's new outlook for Capital gain

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

JAIPUR : In the 11 years of IPL, no team has undergone as many changes as Delhi. After the first year, they ditched their black kit for blue. With results going south, they changed the logo, players and coaches. And let’s not try and make sense of releasing players like AB de Villiers, Gautam Gambhir and David Warner. The latest was to get rid of the name Daredevils.

Enter Delhi Capitals.

This team is no longer under the original owners GMR Group. The JSW Group, led by the Jindals with 50 per cent stake, has started afresh. There is optimism that this could be the season that changes the fortunes of a team that has mostly languished in the bottom half of the table. It is also the only side to not feature in a final.

It is least surprising that JSW, a firm that has established itself on the football landscape of India, is bringing in a sort of professionalism that might change the cricket team.

They might still own only 50 per cent of the franchise, but beginning with the name change to Delhi Capitals, there is a clear sign that they want to have their own imprint on the side.

First up, they retained the core players and are now out to establish a connect with local fans, which the previous management seldom tried. Key to this was the signing of Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad. Though the player was on his way to Mumbai Indians, Delhi jumped at the opportunity and bagged him. On Tuesday, when Ishant Sharma was available, they went for him.

Even their other buys were well-thought. They came in knowing the holes they had to fix and acquired Axar Patel, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains and Nathu Singh.

“The constant chopping and changing hasn’t worked. Now we are looking to build stability and you can see that we retained 15 players. Last season, we had a good team, with a few gaps which we are trying to fill. Other franchises are unbelievably prepared for the auctions and they come in with a plan.

“We have also done that, with Ricky Ponting and other coaches (Mohammed Kaif, Pravin Amre) guiding us,” said Parth Jindal, co-owner of Delhi Captials.

Their homework showed, as Jindal mentioned they will use Ishant in the middle overs instead of death and use him to guide youngsters. He has handed over the reins of the team to Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports. Having played a role in making Bengaluru FC a formidable side, Ghouse feels cricket will be different.

“The scale in cricket is massive and it’s a huge step for us. In football there is a trading window or you have an open market. “But this is very dynamic because you don’t know what other teams are thinking. You can only hope you guess right. We knew our targets and got them. We want to keep it professional. That’s our intent going forward,” Ghouse said.