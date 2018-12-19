Home Sport Cricket

Plan afoot to keep IPL 2019 in India: BCCI sources

It is understood that the franchises were informed about this on Monday evening. Understandably, the response  was positive.

Published: 19th December 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI Acting President CK Khanna arrives for the Indian Premier League players' auction in Jaipur Tuesday Dec 18 2018. | PTI

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

JAIPUR : With Plan A and B in place as far as alternate venues are concerned (South Africa and UAE) in case the IPL is moved out of India because of general elections, the BCCI is not ruling out holding the entire tournament in India.

The BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary informed on the sidelines of the auction on Tuesday that they are in talks with the central government over the possibility of keeping the tournament at home.

It is understood that the franchises were informed about this on Monday evening. Understandably, the response  was positive. Though talks with the government are in the early stages, indications seem to be encouraging.

“I had a word with some of the franchises, the challenge (of shifting the tournament) comes every five years when there’s an overlap between the IPL and the biggest democratic exercise in the history of mankind (election). This time, we are slightly more determined to (make sure) that we don’t shift even a part of the IPL. The franchises will also want that. We have initiated the process,” Choudhary said without elaborating.

On Wednesday, a BCCI delegation will hold further talks with the government and are likely to put forward the concern of the franchises, sponsors as well as the broadcaster, who spent a record sum to acquire the rights. In 2009, the IPL was played in South Africa as the UPA government back then refused to provide security. In 2014, initial part of the tournament was shifted to UAE. But this time, the BCCI seems to have a plan in place.

They are ready to ensure that cities host matches only after the polling.

“It’s possible because elections are usually conducted in phases. Once the date nears, a team can shift base, come back and play at its preferred home. Moving to a new city within India is better than going abroad. It will keep stakeholders happy,” an IPL insider said.

Though this move would mean a rise in the number of host cities and poses logistical challenges, what has helped the BCCI to entertain this thought is they have around 26 stadiums that can host matches.

“We are not short on venues. That gives us plenty of options. Of course, adjustments have to be made, but it will at least give the teams an opportunity to play in conditions they are familiar with.”

The eight franchises went into the auction on Tuesday without knowing the venue, which BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary said was unfortunate.

He felt that failure to keep its billion-dollar baby at home would make the administration look bad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp