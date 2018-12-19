Plan afoot to keep IPL 2019 in India: BCCI sources

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

JAIPUR : With Plan A and B in place as far as alternate venues are concerned (South Africa and UAE) in case the IPL is moved out of India because of general elections, the BCCI is not ruling out holding the entire tournament in India.

The BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary informed on the sidelines of the auction on Tuesday that they are in talks with the central government over the possibility of keeping the tournament at home.

It is understood that the franchises were informed about this on Monday evening. Understandably, the response was positive. Though talks with the government are in the early stages, indications seem to be encouraging.

“I had a word with some of the franchises, the challenge (of shifting the tournament) comes every five years when there’s an overlap between the IPL and the biggest democratic exercise in the history of mankind (election). This time, we are slightly more determined to (make sure) that we don’t shift even a part of the IPL. The franchises will also want that. We have initiated the process,” Choudhary said without elaborating.

On Wednesday, a BCCI delegation will hold further talks with the government and are likely to put forward the concern of the franchises, sponsors as well as the broadcaster, who spent a record sum to acquire the rights. In 2009, the IPL was played in South Africa as the UPA government back then refused to provide security. In 2014, initial part of the tournament was shifted to UAE. But this time, the BCCI seems to have a plan in place.

They are ready to ensure that cities host matches only after the polling.

“It’s possible because elections are usually conducted in phases. Once the date nears, a team can shift base, come back and play at its preferred home. Moving to a new city within India is better than going abroad. It will keep stakeholders happy,” an IPL insider said.

Though this move would mean a rise in the number of host cities and poses logistical challenges, what has helped the BCCI to entertain this thought is they have around 26 stadiums that can host matches.

“We are not short on venues. That gives us plenty of options. Of course, adjustments have to be made, but it will at least give the teams an opportunity to play in conditions they are familiar with.”

The eight franchises went into the auction on Tuesday without knowing the venue, which BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary said was unfortunate.

He felt that failure to keep its billion-dollar baby at home would make the administration look bad.