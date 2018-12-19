IPL 2019 auction: RCB snap up power hitters Shivam Dube, Shimron Hetmyer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore spent mega cash on two players (Rs 9.2 crore) — Shivam Dube and Shimron Hetmyer — at the players auction in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Seven other players were bought for less than Rs 8 cr.It goes on to show how RCB have put their faith in the duo for IPL 2019.

Akshdeep Nath was the third expensive buy, with the franchise shelling out Rs 3.6 crore. With Dube and Hetmyer, RCB have added big-hitters, but Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are the two key figures.