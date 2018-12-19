Win with bonus point for Tamil Nadu U-23

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Left-arm spinner S Mohan Prasath’s 5 for 29 and his match haul of 11 for 82 paved the way for Tamil Nadu to beat Assam by an innings and 64 runs with a day to spare in a Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match at NPR College grounds in Dindigul. The hosts got eight points.

Brief scores: Assam 128 & 172 (Mujibur Ali 53, S Mohan Prasath 5/29, M Siddharth 5/69) lost to Tamil Nadu 364. Points: TN 7, Assam 0.

TN women beat Tripura

MD Thirushkamini’s 72 and D Hemalatha’s 53 helped Tamil Nadu defeat Tripura by six wickets in a BCCI women’s one-day league match at Alur Stadium in Bengaluru.Brief scores: Tripura 172/9 in 50 ovs (Mouchaity Debnath 88; KN Ramyashri 3/23, SB Keerthana 3/36) lost to TN 174/4 in 46.1 ovs (MD Thirushkamini 72, D Hemalatha 53). Points: TN 4, Tripura 0.

New Year Trophy

Maruthi CA beat YMCA by 11 runs in an U-10 match of the New Year Trophy, organised by JR Maruthi CA.

Brief scores: Maruthi CA 165/6 (Megaraj 33, Yoganya 31, Anto 26) bt YMCA 155/6 (Vetri 51, Sarvesh 31). MoM: Megaraj. VMCA 182/4 (Kamalesh 55, Siddarth 47, Visruth 27, Sairam 26) bt Maruthi CA B 141 (Sujith 55). MoM: Kamalesh. Kingstar 172/6 (Ratan 34, Ashwath 30) bt Maruthi CA B 112 (Ratan 3 wkts). MoM: Ratan.