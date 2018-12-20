Gully cricketer Mallesha makes it to the national tournament

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Shivamogga will soon see one of its talented cricketers represent South zone cricket team at the national tournament for physically challenged in Varanasi from December 27. Interestingly, 20-year-old Mallesha from Mangote village of Bhadravati taluk was selected to play for the South Zone without having to represent the state. The selection process was carried out by south zone selection panel of All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged.

Shivananda Gunjal, observer-cum-selector for the panel committee, said, “Mallesha is an all-rounder. His off-spin bowling is worth watching. This is why he was directly selected to the South Zone team.”A year ago, Mallesha, who hailed from the tiny village of Mangote in Bhadravathi taluk, joined Shivamogga Cricket Academy. Since then he is being trained by NIS cricket coach P V Nagaraj.

Mallesha is the son of Chandrappa and Kusuma, both of whom are agricultural labourers. His elder sister is a graduation student. Mallesha completed his ITI (Electrician) and plans to pursue graduation in arts the next academic year. Mallesha was born with only the right leg and has had an artificial left leg from the age of 1.