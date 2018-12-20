Mumbai Indians add Jayant Yadav to the squad; completes transfer from Delhi Capitals

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians today completed the transfer of experienced India all-rounder Jayant Yadav into their fold from Delhi Capitals.

Member of the Indian ODI and Test team, Jayant is the second addition to Mumbai Indians through the transfer process, Quinton de Kock being the first from RCB earlier.

Akash Ambani owner Mumbai Indians expressed satisfaction over the transfer and feels 'the squad is complete with the right balance in all aspects'.

Akash said, "We were delighted to bring in Quinton in the pre-auction transfer window.

His multi-tasking abilities and recent exploits with the bat including player of the tournament performance at the recently concluded Mzansi Super League in South Africa has been a delight to watch and am sure he will carry the current form into the IPL season as well.

" On Jayant's inclusion, Akash is of the view that the 28-year-old all-rounder provides the extra edge and gives Mumbai Indians the balance.

"I am delighted Jayant is now an @mipaltan.

His experience and skills with both the bat and ball adds to the MI squad tremendously and I am happy to have him join us within a few days after our successful auction, he added.