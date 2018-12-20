Indian women's team coach recruitment: Cloud of uncertainity remains over Kirsten's chances

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even before an ad-hoc committee of the BCCI featuring Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy sits down in Mumbai on Wednesday to select the coach of the Indian women’s team, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over a leading candidate.

It’s Gary Kirsten, who was coach of the 2011 World Cup-winning men’s team and also worked with the side which became No 1 in ICC Test rankings.

Kirsten is among the 10 candidates shortlisted and is likely to be present at the BCCI headquarters for the interview on Thursday morning. He is one of the five foreigners in fray for the post, which fell vacant after Ramesh Powar’s tenure ended after the women’s WT20 last month.

The other four foreigners in fray are Herschelle Gibbs, former Ireland cricketer Trent Johnston, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg and former England all-rounder Dimitri Mascarenhas. Among Indians, apart from Powar, Venkatesh Prasad, WV Raman and Manoj Prabhakar are in contention with women’s cricketer Arati Vaidya.

Kirsten’s name had raised a few eyebrows initially. A section of BCCI officials felt the South African had conflict of interest on two accounts. In the new constitution of the BCCI uploaded on its website, Rule No 38, Conflict of Interest, states: “(1) A Conflict of Interest may take any of the following fo­rms as far as any individual as­sociated with the BCCI is co­ncerned. (ii) Roles comprom­ised: When the individual ho­lds two separate or distinct posts or positions under the BCCI, a Member, the IPL or the Franchise, the functions of which would require the one to be beholden to the other, or in opposition thereof. Ill­ustration 1: A is the coach of a team He is also Coach of an IPL Franchise.

A is hit by Conflict of Interest.” Going by th­is, Kirsten is not eligible as he is coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is what the officials were saying.Also, when the BCCI first issued the conflict of interest guidelines on November 21, 2015, which are still there on the website, it said, “Cricketers appointed as Coaches of Indian Teams or National Selectors shall not be associated with any private coaching academies during their tenure.” This, too, was seen as a hindrance since Kirsten runs an academy in South Africa.

Later, however, sources in the know told this newspaper that since Kirsten is associated with RCB as coach, his position doesn’t influence the women’s team. It’s possible that someone might still come up with an objection, but chances are that it won’t be entertained since Kirsten’s position is not flouting conflict of interest rules. So on that front, Kirsten is eligible.

Focus on Powar

Kirsten aside, all eyes will be on Powar. One reason why the appointment of women’s coach is being keenly followed is the controversy following India’s WT20 campaign.Senior player Mithali Raj accused Powar of bias after she was dropped for matches against Australia and England.

She went on to accuse Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji of the same. Powar hit back with his own claims in a report and found the backing of T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. Both urged the CoA to retain Powar, saying that the team has been improving under him and for the sake of continuity.

Eventually, CoA chief Vinod Rai went ahead and formed the three-member ad-hoc panel to pick the coach in the absence of the Cricket Advisory Committee. It caused unrest in the CoA, as Edulji was opposed to the idea of forming a panel to pick the coach.

She even made her position clear through an e-mail. With Edulji still in favour of Powar to continue, it remains to be seen if the former India captain agrees with the decision of the ad-hoc committee.