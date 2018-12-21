After IPL auction, Yuvraj skips Punjab’s Ranji clash against Hyderabad

Vishal Vivek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days before Hyderabad face-off against Punjab in their Ranji Trophy clash at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, a handful of Yuvraj Singh fans waited outside the gates of the cricket ground, hoping to catch a glimpse him. Punjab were undergoing their first practice session in preparation for the match. To the fans’ dismay, the southpaw was not seen during the twoand- a-half-hour session.

Days after getting picked up by Mumbai Indians in the latest IPL auctions, the India discard has decided to skip the match, this newspaper has learned. “He will not be participating in this match. He has told the team management that he needs a little bit of rest. He will most likely be available for the next match,” a team member told this daily on Thursday after the session ended. Yuvraj has taken to the field in three of the five matches that Punjab have played till now. He has not been able to create much of an impact though, managing just 78 runs in four innings, apart from two wickets. Of those three matches, two were played at home and one in Delhi.

“He wants to give a chance to youngsters. Some of the main players such as Anmolpreet Singh and Shubman Gill were not in the squad for a few matches. So, he was trying to fill in. Now that they are back, he wants to clear the way for other youngsters,” a source close to the team said. While Anmolpreet has played four, Shubman has been able to turn up for his first-class side only in two matches due to India A commitments.

The 37-year-old’s IPL sojourn next year will be coming under scanner, as the last season had turned out to be pretty disastrous for the stroke-maker. In the eight matches he turned out for the franchise, he could accumulate only 65 runs, that too at a strike rate of just 89.04. As a result, he was released by Kings XI Punjab. Many had predicted that he would go unsold this time around. Mumbai changed all that with an opening bid (Rs 1 crore).

The player had gone unsold in the first round, but was picked up later in the accelerated round. Mumbai will be Yuvraj’s sixth IPL team. He has also been with Kings XI, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Daredevils. The deal had evoked overjoyed reactions from franchise owner Akash Ambani, who reportedly called it their biggest steal in the tournament’s history. The team landed another good deal by getting Lasith Malinga for base price of Rs 2 crore.