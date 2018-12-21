Home Sport Cricket

Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed charged over bribery offences

Jamshed and two British nationals -- Yousaf Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz -- were served with written summonses, charging them each with two counts of bribery, said a spokesman for the NCA.

Published: 21st December 2018 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan cricketer Nasir Jamshed (File | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Banned former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been charged in Britain with bribery offences as part of an investigation into spot-fixing in cricket, the National Crime Agency said on Thursday.

Jamshed and two British nationals -- Yousaf Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz -- were served with written summonses, charging them each with two counts of bribery, said a spokesman for the NCA.

The three men were arrested in February 2017 as part of an investigation that related to tournaments organised by national cricket boards from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The three men will appear at Manchester magistrates' court on January 15 each charged with bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.

An NCA spokesman said all of the alleged offences related to tournaments that took place overseas, including the Pakistan Super League in 2017.

Jamshed was not in the national team at the time of the alleged offences, the spokesman said.

Spot-fixing refers to illegal activity in a sport where a specific part of a game is fixed, unlike match-fixing, where the whole result is fixed.

Jamshed played two Tests, 48 one-day internationals and 18 T20s for Pakistan until 2015.

In October, a Pakistan cricket tribunal upheld a 10-year ban on the former opening batsman over his role in various fixing scandals that hit the Pakistan Super League.

Three Pakistan players were involved in a spot-fixing scandal during a 2010 Test in England.

An English court subsequently sentenced Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt to jail terms, with the players also given five-year worldwide bans from cricket.

Mohammad Amir has since returned to the Pakistan team and is in the squad currently on tour in South Africa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp