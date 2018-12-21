Home Sport Cricket

India can still win series in Australia: Sourav Ganguly

India suffered a 146-run drubbing at the hands of Australia in the second Test. The four-match series is now level at 1-1 ahead of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

Published: 21st December 2018

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The momentum is definitely on Australia's side after the series-levelling win in the second Test in Perth, but former captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday said India can still win the four-match rubber.

"India can still win, it depends on how they play. All in the playing eleven have to take up responsibility. Everybody has to play well," Ganguly said during a promotional programme at a school here.

India's batting, except for the duo of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara, have come a cropper and Ganguly urged the middle-order to take up more responsibility.

While interacting with the students, Ganguly was asked what was the difference between now and his childhood days and the cricketer-turned-administrator said: "When I was a child, my father used to earn, I would spend a good time. Now I've to earn."

It was also announced that Sourav Ganguly International School will come up in Siliguri in March 2020.

