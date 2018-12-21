Opening partnership: India's Achilles heel in Test cricket in 2018

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opening the innings has always been a tough task for India batsmen on away tours. In the last three away Test series, including the current one in Australia, India have tried three different combinations. KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have opened in five of India’s last ten away Tests and their stands are: 28, 11, 7, 0, 0, 3, 63, 6 and 0.

Down Under, Vijay has scored 49 in two Tests, while Rahul has 48. The duo has not been able to see off the new ball for a while, and as a result has exposed the middle- order to it regularly, even if the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli have dug them out of trouble. “In Australia, it is all about the new ball. If you see off the new ball, batting becomes relatively easier. The openers have to see off the new ball,” former India batsman VVS Laxman told this paper, on the sidelines of the launch of his autobiography 281 and Beyond.

“The openers cannot expose the middle-order to new ball. In fact, Rahul and Vijay are now low in confidence. They need to have the belief in themselves. When you doubt your abilities, you will be slow in your movement, instincts, reflections and all. It is also reflecting in the manner they have been getting out.”

With Prithvi Shaw being ruled out of the series, prolific domestic run-scorer Mayank Agarwal has been picked for the last two Tests. He could replace one of Rahul or Vijay for the Boxing Day Test, starting next Wednesday.

Laxman feels that if Agarwal does debut, the opener should continue with his positive approach to batting.

“If Mayank is there, it is going be a challenge for him. But, it is a great opportunity for him. I hope that he does not change his positive style. But he needs to assess the conditions and have a game plan. If he tries to do something different, then he may not be successful.”

It is such kind of a positive mindset that helped Laxman become a successful batsman in Australia in the longest format. He has scored 1,236 runs in 15 Tests, with four centuries.

He hopes that India’s batsmen too adopt that same approach. “You have to show that positive intent and score runs off every given opportunity against the Australian bowlers. That is the best approach any player can take while playing against Australia in Australia. If their bowlers sense that you are not confident, then it is just a matter of time before they get you out.”