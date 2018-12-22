Captain Cool a hit across US, fans sport 'MS Dhoni' number plates
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, has millions of followers around the world. He is known for his batting, wicketkeeping and leadership skills. Besides being a World Cup-winning captain for India, Dhoni is also the most successful captain in the IPL.
To showcase his fan following across the world, Chennai Super Kings retweeted a fan's tweet which had the image of a car's number plate that read "MS Dhoni". The red Chrysler-make car is based in Los Angeles, California.
Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA! #WhistlePodu #Thala https://t.co/wUHiaUWqQW— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 20, 2018
"Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA! #WhistlePodu #Thala", tweeted CSK.
Replying to the tweet, many fans shared images of other cars around the United States, which have "MS Dhoni" on the number plate.
This is my friends' in Missouri. Yes, also a very big fan of #MSD and @ChennaiIPL !! pic.twitter.com/x0WbuQP6rw— Avi (@avinasht1) December 21, 2018
Thala fan and my buddy @iHarshadSDesai from Virginia!! @BCCI @ChennaiIPL @msdhoni @sakshidhoni07 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/SuqUsdCc1T— Jignesh (@Jigs_1979) December 22, 2018
Its been 2 years i have the plate.... i plan to keep it till i can....#boss #dhoni7 #CSK #WhistlePodu #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Wfz8rVYdHS— Dhruvang Kansara (@KansaraDhruvang) December 22, 2018
Boss, naangalum LA’la irukara theevira Dhoni rasigar dhaan pic.twitter.com/WzLIIexO9j— Subramanian Kabaleeswaran (@SKabaleeswaran) December 22, 2018
Earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title under the leadership of Dhoni by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.