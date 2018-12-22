Home Sport Cricket

Captain Cool a hit across US, fans sport 'MS Dhoni' number plates

To showcase his fan following across the world, Chennai Super Kings retweeted a fan's tweet which had the image of a car's number plate that read "MS Dhoni".

The car with MS Dhoni number plate. (Photo | Twitter/@talk_mainak)

MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings, has millions of followers around the world. He is known for his batting, wicketkeeping and leadership skills. Besides being a World Cup-winning captain for India, Dhoni is also the most successful captain in the IPL.

To showcase his fan following across the world, Chennai Super Kings retweeted a fan's tweet which had the image of a car's number plate that read "MS Dhoni". The red Chrysler-make car is based in Los Angeles, California. 

"Aaah, so the legendary Soppanasundhari is now in LA! #WhistlePodu #Thala", tweeted CSK.

Replying to the tweet, many fans shared images of other cars around the United States, which have "MS Dhoni" on the number plate. 

Earlier this year, Chennai Super Kings lifted their third IPL title under the leadership of Dhoni by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.
 

