CoA infighting fresh ammo for BCCI's state units

 If the appointment of the coach of the Indian women’s team made news on Thursday, the process followed has come under scrutiny and criticism.

CHENNAI: If the appointment of the coach of the Indian women’s team made news on Thursday, the process followed has come under scrutiny and criticism. CoA member Diana Edulji and BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry have pointed out flaws in the manner of holding interviews and selecting WV Raman. This has given BCCI units and veterans ammunition to fire at the CoA.

Edulji’s outburst against CoA chief Vinod Rai was explosive. Calling the process “unconstitutional and illegal”, she termed the entire exercise a “sham”, saying that according to the new BCCI constitution, only the Cricket Advisory Committee have the power to select a coach.

Rai had constituted a separate ad-hoc panel for the job, after the CAC expressed its inability, citing lack of contractual details. Edulji had been against the ad-hoc panel throughout and even accused Rai of taking decisions “unilaterally” when it was formed.

Citing the difference of opinion between the two CoA members, Chaudhry argued that payments made in this regard may run into legal complications since there was no concurrence on the matter on behalf of the CoA.“I agree with what the treasurer has said. The procedure followed by the CoA in appointing the women’s team coach is against the rules. It has to be done following the new BCCI constitution. The CoA or anybody else can’t disobey it. The appointment can’t be made following the instructions of one person,” said former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah.

More than the manner of appointing the coach, the fallout between the two CoA members has caused a sensation. At loggerheads with Rai notably since the inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment against the BCCI CEO, Edulji has accused him of using “diversionary tactics”, other than saying that his actions amount to the flouting of Supreme Court orders.

Board members have started asking how a divided body would go about the job of implementing reforms in the BCCI.

“This unnecessary fight between the CoA members shouldn’t have come out in the open. Now that it has, it’s earning the BCCI a bad name. In the past, BCCI officials have been blamed for not running the board properly. What is the CoA doing now? In two years of existence, how have they changed things?” said the secretary of a state association from the south.

There are talks among BCCI members to bring the matter of CoA’s infighting to the notice of the court. Some of them have had discussions informally and there are plans to hold a meeting in January.

“Some members are of the view that the court should be informed. Whether to file a petition or not should be finalised once more views are exchanged,” said the secretary of an association from the west.

