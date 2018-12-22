Cricketer Sanju Samson ties the knot with classmate

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson, who has played for the Rajasthan Royals and also donned the national blue, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Charulatha on Saturday.

The former college mates got wedded in a simple ceremony at a resort in Kovalam, near here, earlier in the day. The wedding reception is slated later in the evening.

"There were just 30 of us from both the families and it was a very simple function," said Samson.

"We are very happy that we have got the blessings of both the families," he said.

While Samson is a Christian, Charu is a Hindu Nair. The marriage was solemnised under the Special Marriage Act.

Both have known each other since their graduation at the Mar Ivanios College, here. Charu is presently doing her post-graduation.

Samson, 23, was part of the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the reinstated Rajasthan Royals team at a bid price of Rs 8 crore.