Elections may lead to archery body’s derecognition by IOA

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : If the Archery Association of India (AAI) hold their elections on Saturday according to the amended constitution, they risk de-affiliation by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as well. “If the elections happen on Saturday according to it (amended constitution), we have got no choice,” a high-ranking IOA official said. “The world body (World Archery Federation) has already gone on record to say it will de-recognise it, so we will have to follow it... it will have to be synced properly.”

The IOA official said the mess was avoidable. “They (WAF) have said if the elections don’t happen according to the law of the land, AAI face threat of de-recognition. SY Quraishi (court-appointed administrator & returning officer) may have been an excellent election commissioner but he is not following the law of the land. What will happen once the election takes place tomorrow (Saturday)? WAF will de-affiliate them and the athletes will suffer.”

The law of the land, in this context, is the sports code which was brought into effect in 2011. Saturday’s polls are not according to the original sports code (usually followed by national federations). Quraishi, who was appointed by the Delhi High Court to conduct elections, apparently amended the body’s constitution keeping in mind the revised draft of the sports code (which is not yet law) and Justice Lodha recommendations for the BCCI.

This automatically means that ministers and public servants will not be permitted to hold official positions in AAI, a ‘violation of the law of the land’, according to the IOA. A letter, to this effect, was also sent by Rahul Bhatnagar, sports secretary, to Quraishi in the first week of December. “Several deviations have been brought to my notice vis-a-vis provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, such as prohibiting public servants from being office bearers in the AAI, voting rights for all members including associate and individual members, etc...” the letter stated.

One thing is sure. What happens on Saturday will have several ramifications.