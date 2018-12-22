Home Sport Cricket

Elections may lead to archery body’s derecognition by IOA

The IOA official said the mess was avoidable.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : If the Archery Association of India (AAI) hold their elections on Saturday according to the amended constitution, they risk de-affiliation by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as well. “If the elections happen on Saturday according to it (amended constitution), we have got no choice,” a high-ranking IOA official said. “The world body (World Archery Federation) has already gone on record to say it will de-recognise it, so we will have to follow it... it will have to be synced properly.” 

The IOA official said the mess was avoidable. “They (WAF) have said if the elections don’t happen according to the law of the land, AAI face threat of de-recognition. SY Quraishi (court-appointed administrator & returning officer) may have been an excellent election commissioner but he is not following the law of the land. What will happen once the election takes place tomorrow (Saturday)? WAF will de-affiliate them and the athletes will suffer.” 

The law of the land, in this context, is the sports code which was brought into effect in 2011. Saturday’s polls are not according to the original sports code (usually followed by national federations). Quraishi, who was appointed by the Delhi High Court to conduct elections, apparently amended the body’s constitution keeping in mind the revised draft of the sports code (which is not yet law) and Justice Lodha recommendations for the BCCI. 

This automatically means that ministers and public servants will not be permitted to hold official positions in AAI, a ‘violation of the law of the land’, according to the IOA. A letter, to this effect, was also sent by Rahul Bhatnagar, sports secretary, to Quraishi in the first week of December. “Several deviations have been brought to my notice vis-a-vis provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011, such as prohibiting public servants from being office bearers in the AAI, voting rights for all members including associate and individual members, etc...” the letter stated. 
One thing is sure. What happens on Saturday will have several ramifications.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp