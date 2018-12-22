Home Sport Cricket

Junior Super Kings T20 tournament to start from Monday

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Defending champions Don Bosco (Egmore) and fancied St Bede’s will be seen in action in the fifth Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 championships, that begins here next Monday. A total of 64 schools from across the state will be in the fray.The first phase will be held in Chennai and 11 other districts comprising Coimbatore, Trichy, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Vellore, Madurai, Krishnagiri, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin.

The final winners from the districts, and the winners and runners-up from Chennai will play in Tirunelveli from January 22 next year. The likes of Washington Sundar, M Shahrukh Khan and S Lokeshwar have emerged from this tournament. “It is a good opportunity and an ideal platform for the players, those from districts in particular, to perform and get noticed,” said CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan.

Ambati Rayudu and Mohit Sharma, along with other dignitaries, unveiled the trophy and the jerseys of the various teams. Sixteen schools from Chennai are participating in the event, and all matches will be played with the white ball. All matches of the Tirunelveli leg till the semifinals will be shown as highlights on Star Sports Tamil. The final, which will be played under lights, will be a deferred live telecast on the same channel.  

Kishore clinches carrom title
GD Kishore Kumar beat B Radhakrishnan 25-0, 25-0 in the men’s final of the 59th Tamil Nadu state senior carrom meet, organised by Coimbatore District Carrom Association.Results (singles finals): Men: GD Kishore Kumar bt B Radhakrishnan 25-0, 25-0; Women: Nagajyothi bt Roshini Sree 25-4, 25-0. Veteran: Men: R Balakotaiah bt V Thulasingam 19-21, 25-16, 25-4; Women: Maheswari Jagadeesan bt Asha Padmanaban 9-14, 18-11, 17-11.

Inter-school cricket 
Dr Gana Asir Foundation will organise an U-15 round-robin cricket tournament for academies and schools. The tournament begins on Sunday. All matches will be 30-over affairs, except for the final, which will be a 50-over clash. Matches will be played at Reddy Sumangali and MN Greens grounds. For further details, contact: 9384610083.

