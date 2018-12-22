Home Sport Cricket

Kerala Cricket Association to approach BCCI for Greenfield Stadium takeover

 The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will ask the BCCI if it is interested in buying the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 22nd December 2018 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Greenfield Stadium in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will ask the BCCI if it is interested in buying the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility is owned jointly by the Kerala government and Mumbai-based company Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS). It hosted an India-West Indies ODI on November 1.

Through a recent advertisement, it has been announced that the IL&FS is going to off-load its shares.

Expression of interest from buyers has been sought. The state government’s share will remain intact. According to sources, the price could be in the region of Rs 300 crore. The KCA has said it will approach the BCCI to find out if this can be bought.

“We will approach the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and see if the BCCI wants to buy the stadium. If they find the idea acceptable, I hope talks between the BCCI and the Kerala government go on smoothly. Co-operation of all concerned parties will be needed,” KCA secretary Sreejith Nair told this newspaper.

Unlike some other state associations, the KCA doesn’t own a stadium. Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the sole destination for international cricket in Kerala before the Greenfield Stadium came up, is owned by the state government. It also hosts other events, which means there is no stadium dedicated to cricket in the state.

Nair said that Rai was present at Greenfield for the West Indies ODI and seemed to have been impressed with the facilities out there.

“The BCCI or KCA doesn’t own a stadium in Kerala which can host international matches. If talks are productive, this will no longer be the case.”

At the moment, the KCA can’t think of buying the stadium. It is short on funds following a Supreme Court order two years ago, that stopped the flow of BCCI grants to state units for not complying with reform orders. It is only receiving money to meet game-related expenses and pay salaries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp