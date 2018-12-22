Kerala Cricket Association to approach BCCI for Greenfield Stadium takeover

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will ask the BCCI if it is interested in buying the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility is owned jointly by the Kerala government and Mumbai-based company Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited (IL&FS). It hosted an India-West Indies ODI on November 1.

Through a recent advertisement, it has been announced that the IL&FS is going to off-load its shares.

Expression of interest from buyers has been sought. The state government’s share will remain intact. According to sources, the price could be in the region of Rs 300 crore. The KCA has said it will approach the BCCI to find out if this can be bought.

“We will approach the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and see if the BCCI wants to buy the stadium. If they find the idea acceptable, I hope talks between the BCCI and the Kerala government go on smoothly. Co-operation of all concerned parties will be needed,” KCA secretary Sreejith Nair told this newspaper.

Unlike some other state associations, the KCA doesn’t own a stadium. Kochi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the sole destination for international cricket in Kerala before the Greenfield Stadium came up, is owned by the state government. It also hosts other events, which means there is no stadium dedicated to cricket in the state.

Nair said that Rai was present at Greenfield for the West Indies ODI and seemed to have been impressed with the facilities out there.

“The BCCI or KCA doesn’t own a stadium in Kerala which can host international matches. If talks are productive, this will no longer be the case.”

At the moment, the KCA can’t think of buying the stadium. It is short on funds following a Supreme Court order two years ago, that stopped the flow of BCCI grants to state units for not complying with reform orders. It is only receiving money to meet game-related expenses and pay salaries.