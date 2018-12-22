Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu play for pride vs Himachal Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With qualification hopes all but gone, Tamil Nadu head into a seventh-round Ranji Trophy match against Himachal Pradesh. Even if Tamil Nadu win the game beginning in Dharamsala on Saturday and the last one against Delhi at home, it may not be enough.

With 12 points from six matches, they are 12th on the combined table of Elite Group A and B. Himachal are still in it, in the sixth spot with 16 points from five matches.

For all practical purposes, the motivation for TN players is to perform to potential. Having struggled to fire in unison, it’s a chance for their batsmen to come good.

If they do that, they can expect to make a match of it with the kind of bowling they have.

Seamers are likely to get some help from conditions and if batsmen put up runs on the board, Tamil Nadu can at least think of dashing Himachal’s qualification hopes.