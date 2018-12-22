Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli-Tim Paine verbal exchange within limits: Michael Hussey

Reacting to Kohli's celebrations at the fall of Australian wickets in the second Test in Perth, Hussey had said that the India captain "was out of control".

Published: 22nd December 2018 04:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2018 04:33 AM   |  A+A-

Tim Paine

Virat Kohli and Tim Paine during their on-field altercation. (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey might have criticised Virat Kohli for his aggressive celebrations in the ongoing Test series but feels that the verbal exchange between the India captain and his counterpart Tim Paine was within the limits of the game.

Reacting to Kohli's celebrations at the fall of Australian wickets in the second Test in Perth, Hussey had said that the India captain "was out of control".

But asked about the heated verbal exchange between Kohli and Paine in the same Test, Hussey said, "It did not go over the top.

It was not aggressive or abusive.

This is a tough series and you expect the odd thing to be said.

It did not get out of hand.

"I thought both players handled it well. It was nipped in the bud before it could escalate and get emotional. It showed both teams will play tough cricket and they are not going to back down. They will stand up for what they believe but doing it in the right way, not getting abusive or over the top," he told PTI.

Hussey, who played for Australia in 79 Tests between 2005 and 2013, also credited Paine for playing the Australian brand of tough cricket.

Australian cricket has been through turbulence since the ball-tampering scandal happened on tour in South Africa which led to one-year bans of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Paine took the captaincy since then.

"For me, at the moment I am seeing feel-good actions on the field (from Paine's team). Their skills are tough and they are not compromising on playing as hard as they can. They are giving a hundred per cent, but if something needs to be said, it is not abusive," said Hussey.

"You can be aggressive but you still need to respect your opposition and that to me is what the Australian cricket brand is. Maybe we have not always been like that and certainly deserve some criticism for having gone over the top. But in my mind, this team is playing good Australian brand of tough cricket," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp