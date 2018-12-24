Home Sport Cricket

Bowling flops after batting, TN stare at uphill task

Tamil Nadu’s hopes of finishing their Ranji Trophy campaign with consolation points are fading day by day.

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s hopes of finishing their Ranji Trophy campaign with consolation points are fading day by day. On the first two days against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala, the game unfolded on similar lines as in the previous one against Punjab in Mohali. Outplayed in batting and bowling, Tamil Nadu were facing a battle to avoid defeat.

After being bundled out for 227 on Day 1, the visitors were hoping to bounce back. Their pace trio of T Natarajan, M Mohammed and Abhishek Tanwar were expected to do some damage. But Tamil Nadu ended the day in a worryingly familiar situation. The hosts proceeded to 340/5 from their overnight tally of 25/1, with Ankit Kalsi unbeaten on 99.

Trailing by 113 already and the spectre of Himachal putting together a few more runs looming large, TN are staring at a substantial first-innings deficit unless their bowlers quickly get their act right. Conceding a big lead means it will be an uphill task for their batsmen in the second innings.

On a pitch that assisted pacers, Tamil Nadu bowlers struggled to put pressure on the opponent. Natarajan dismissed nightwatchman Gurvinder Singh in the second over of the day. Following that, Tanwar removed wicketkeeper-batsman Ankush Bains for eight, leaving the hosts at 57/3.

But those two early wickets didn’t rattle Himachal. Placed sixth in the combined Group A & B table, they showed determination to cement their place in the knockout stage. Opener Raghav Dhawan (77 off 191) and Nikhil Gangta shared a crucial 74-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Mohammed removed the latter for 43.

Picking up just one wicket in the second session, Tamil Nadu had a lot of catching up to do post tea. Skipper Baba Indrajith tried seven bowlers, but Himachal batsmen handled the challenge well. Tanwar, who replaced K Vignesh in the pace attack, went for over four per over. Vijay Shankar was worse, conceding 47 off eight overs.

After the exit of Gangta, the left-handed Kalsi joined Raghav. Their 90-run partnership took the total past 200 and put the hosts back in charge of the game. Although Natarajan trapped a set Raghav in front in the first over of the third session, Rishi Dhawan extended Tamil Nadu’s misery. The all-rounder scored at a brisk pace, hitting 13 boundaries in his 82-ball unbeaten 71. The unbroken 119-run stand between Rishi and Kalsi came in 148 deliveries and put the hosts in command.

On Monday, the primary task of the bowlers would be to keep the Himachal total to as less as possible. With the batting looking shaky, it remains to be seen if Tamil Nadu can survive if the hosts take a lead of 200-250. They also leaked 35 runs in extras, suggesting that there is very little room for error for them in this match.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp