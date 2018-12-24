Home Sport Cricket

I will play Boxing Day Test unless if someone cuts my finger off: Aaron Finch

Desperate for a big score to cement his place in the top-order of the Australian batting department, Finch said he would continue to review his finger over the next 48 hours.

Published: 24th December 2018 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Aaron Finch bats during play in the second cricket Test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia, Sunday, December 16, 2018. | AP

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Injured Australia opener Aaron Finch says the only way he can miss out on the home Boxing Day Test against India is, if someone were to "cut off" his finger.

Finch was batting on 25 in Australia's second innings during the second Test in Perth when he was hit on his right index finger by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

The impact of the hit was so serious that bones were literally visible in his finger from a deep cut.

Incidentally, it was the same finger which he had broken earlier and the Australian ODI and T20 captain said the impact so severe that he felt "it was going to explode".

"It was a bit of a shock, just the initial pain was the thing that got me. It felt like it was going to explode, which was quite funny. I think just being hit a few times in the last month, a couple times by Starcy (Mitchell Starc) at training then Shami out in the game, but it's also an old break."

"I broke the same finger in Sri Lanka a couple of years ago, so I've got to start either catching them or use my bat instead of my gloves. It was up there (as the most painful). I think snapping my hamstring tendon (in April 2015) was probably the most over the last few years," he said.

But Finch is adamant to play in the Boxing Day Test after being cleared by Australia's medical team.

"With a Boxing Day Test, being from Victoria (state), it's going to have to be cut off (not to play)," Finch said.

"It's going to be a catch and bat today and reassess, but it feels like it's improved 100 per cent over the last couple of days."

"I got sent some new bats, so I've been walking around the lounge room and waving them around. It feels okay," he added.

Desperate for a big score to cement his place in the top-order of the Australian batting department, Finch said he would continue to review his finger over the next 48 hours even though he is sure of his participation in the match.

"But at this stage, it's still business as usual and I plan to field at slip and do whatever else is needed," said the 32-year-old.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp