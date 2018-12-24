Women’s team to attract more eyeballs as broadcasters show interest

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With stocks of the India’s women’s team heading north, even broadcasters are showing interest in beaming their matches live on air. In what will a first-such instance in a bilateral series, the men’s and women’s teams will be simultaneously shown in New Zealand next year. And both teams will be playing at the same venues right through the tour.

Key to this has been the role of the broadcaster, which felt if women’s tours could be held in sync with men’s tours, there would be a much larger audience for these matches.

In fact, the BCCI and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) have scheduled the matches in such a way that the women’s team will be in action a day after their men’s team’s fixtures.

While the Men in Blue will kick off the ODI leg on January 23 at McLean Park in Napier, the women’s team led by Mithali Raj will begin the next day at the same venue. It will be the same for the third and fourth ODIs as well with Mount Maunganui and Hamilton hosting these back-to-back rubbers.

For the T20Is, it would be a double-header, with the women’s team playing first at 8.30am IST (4pm local) and the men scheduled to start play at 11.30am (8pm local). All the ODIs — men and women — will be day/night affairs and start at 7.30am IST.

“In an ideal scenario, this could be the way forward as far as scheduling is concerned, as the women’s matches will be followed if packaged together with the men. Moreover, the women’s tour is part of the ICC Championship and gains bigger significance because of that. It is only natural to give these matches a much-needed face-lift. We put forward an idea to NZC, who were keen on accommodating. Though day/night matches usually begin around 2pm New Zealand time, they agreed to postpone it by an hour,” a BCCI official in the know told this newspaper.

With Star Sports being the host broadcaster for both BCCI and NZC, all concerned parties were on the same page with regards to scheduling. But, whether similar scheduling is possible going forward hinges on whether the host broadcaster is okay with this idea.

“There are plans to have women’s series during India’s home season as well. But, unlike the men’s calendar, women’s teams have a more relaxed programme. If explored, it could be of significant benefit to the improvement of women’s cricket. If it is on air, revenue intake will automatically increase, which is something the BCCI is keen on,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Star Sports will also broadcast the upcoming Women’s Challenger Trophy set to be held in Vijayawada live from January 3 to 6. With the important tour of New Zealand coming up, all the regulars of the women’s team are expected to feature.