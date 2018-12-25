Abhinav ton anchors TN’s one-point agenda

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It took two days for Tamil Nadu to finally show some competitive spirit in Dharamsala. After being on the backfoot in batting and bowling, Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy clash against Himachal Pradesh saw them bounce back. At stumps, Tamil Nadu were trailing by 58 runs, after bowling out the hosts for 463. Lying in 12th spot in the combined table of Groups A and B, their qualification chances are gone, but they showed a purpose to end the season with some positives.

The match panned out in a similar manner like the Punjab tie where the team came back in the second innings to settle for a point. In Mohali, they were trailing by 264 runs in first innings and six Tamil Nadu batsmen notched up fifties to save face. Himachal were ahead by 236 when Tamil Nadu came out to bat on Monday. After being bowled out for 227 on Day 1, a cloud of uncertainty was hovering over Tamil Nadu’s batting line-up.

Abhinav Mukund’s unbeaten 111 helped

TN cut down first innings deficit of 236 to 58

The team’s saviour in the second innings was Abhinav Mukund. The 28-year-old scored his 28th first-class ton to make sure the visitors stayed in the encounter. The southpaw hit 16 boundaries on way to his second century of the season. His unbeaten 111 helped the team heave a sigh of relief as they ended the day at 178/2 with Indrajith also at the crease on 36.

In order to address their batting issues, the team even experimented by having Dinesh Karthik open with Abhinav. But the wicketkeeper-batsman survived only 16 balls before being caught behind off Pankaj Jaiswal. It was the 85-run stand between Abhinav and Baba Aparajith (24) that steadied the ship for Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, Himachal’s Ankit Kalsi finished at 144 not out, from his overnight score of 99. It was his second ton in three matches. His partner Rishi Dhawan could add only four to his 71 as T Natarajan bowled him. Left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore scalped two to complete the formalities.

Going into the final day, a few early wickets can still put Tamil Nadu in a spot of bother. Though they have reduced the first innings deficit by nearly 60 per cent, they cannot rule out the possibility of a loss. To finish on good note before heading home for the final match against Delhi, Tamil Nadu need to bat out one more day to collect a point. Just like the way they did against Punjab.

Brief scores

Elite Group A

In Shivamogga: Karnataka 214 & 290/2 decl (Nischal 101, Siddharth 84 n.o, Padikkal 75) vs Railways 143 & 44/1.

Elite Group B

In Vizag: Bengal 300 vs Andhra 321/9 (Bhui 52, Bharat 61; Mukesh 3/45, Pramanik 3/69).

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 317 & 155/2 (Tanmay 54, Akshath 67 n.o) vs Punjab 303 (Mandeep 63, Gurkeerat 87 n.o; Ravi Teja 5/57,

Siraj 3/74).

In Dharamsala: Tamil Nadu 227 & 178/2 (Abhinav 111 n.o) vs Himachal Pradesh 463 (Kalsi 144 n.o;

Natarajan 5/122).

Elite Group C

In Jammu: J&K 127 & 272/7 (Rasool 125 n.o, Iqbal 67) vs Odisha 323.

Plate group

In Puducherry: Uttarakhand 20/0 vs Puducherry.