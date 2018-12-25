Home Sport Cricket

Dale Steyn bids for record but says there is more to come

Dale Steyn, who will be playing in his 89th Test, seemed set to take the record when he played in two Tests in Sri Lanka earlier this year but could only take two wickets to tie with Pollock.

Published: 25th December 2018

South African pace spearhead Dale Steyn. | AP

By AFP

CENTURION: Fast bowler Dale Steyn said on Monday he was looking beyond breaking the record for most Test wickets for South Africa in the forthcoming series against Pakistan.

Steyn currently shares the record of 421 wickets with former captain Shaun Pollock, who retired in 2008, and needs one more wicket in the first Test against Pakistan, starting at SuperSport Park on Wednesday, to hold first place on his own.

"I have a lot more wickets in me than just one more," he said. "I haven’t saved myself just to take one more wicket than Polly (Pollock), there is a bigger goal at the end of the day."

He admitted that the past two years, during which he has had several setbacks had been frustrating. 

"I do think it will be a beautiful thing to happen, if it happens. It has taken a long time and these records are great things to achieve. 

"I will be highly honoured but I will get back to my mark and try to take the next one."

The 35-year-old, who will be playing in his 89th Test, seemed set to take the record when he played in two Tests in Sri Lanka earlier this year but could only take two wickets to tie with Pollock.

"It’s just nice to have a red ball in my hand again," he said. 

"Sri Lanka was tough conditions for the fast bowlers, but by the looks of things - the way the nets have been playing out in the middle - there is some spice. 

"I am looking forward to getting out there and playing five competitive days of cricket."

Steyn is currently joint eleventh in the all-time list of wicket-takers in Test cricket. Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who retired in 2010, heads the list with 800 while the top fast bowler is current England opening bowler James Anderson with 565. 

