Dhoni back, Pant makes way for DK as India zero in on WC squad

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With five months left for the World Cup, India seem to have more or less identified the core of the team. Despite uncertainty around MS Dhoni’s future in the ODI squad, thanks to his omission from the T20Is series against West Indies and Australia, the selectors laid to rest such doubts by naming him in the side for next year’s ODI series in Australia and New Zealand, so that he gets enough game time before the World Cup.

The 16-man squad named on Monday has also given a strong indication that Rishabh Pant’s chances of making it to the World Cup are not good. Taking his place in the ODI squad is Dinesh Karthik — who was dropped for the West Indies series — and thereby making himself a contender for one of the middle-order spots, as well as cover for Dhoni. Pant will head back home after the Tests to join the India A team that will play against England Lions.

MS Dhoni is also included for T20Is

The other notable change is the inclusion of Kedar Jadhav. Though Manish Pandey had shown good form with India A during the home series against Australia and South Africa and continued to make runs in New Zealand too, the selectors have opted for Jadhav thanks to his ability to play the role of a finisher and his bowling abilities.

Though Jadhav has issues with fitness, the team management preferred him ahead of Pandey, who has scored only one fifty-plus score in 19 ODIs since an unbeaten ton against Australia in 2016. With Dhoni’s finishing capabilities on the wane, Jadhav is being counted among the alternatives alongside Karthik and Hardik Pandya.

With Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli taking care of the top three, the team management seems to be looking at Ambati Rayudu as No 4 with Karthik, Jadhav and Pandya to choose from for two slots alongside Dhoni. KL Rahul will be the back-up opener as the management is understood to have abandoned the idea of having him in the middle-order.

In the bowling department, there are no surprise picks as the selectors have gone for a full-strength unit comprising spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja to go with the pace battery of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Shami. The latter’s inclusion ahead of Umesh Yadav also means India have more or less zeroed in on the pacers.

The home series against Australia in February will give a clearer picture.

Squad for ODI series

vs Aus, NZ

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

Squad for T20I series against nz

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.