Melbourne Test: Plenty of questions, not many answers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Along with some good vibes, India carry a few worries into the third Test. There have been positives from the first two. Performance of the bowling unit and Indians occupying the top three slots on the scoring charts being notable of those. Tilting the balance in favour of concerns is the number of grey areas and the complexities that are surrounding them.

Save 3, 4, 5 and 9, 10, 11, slots in the playing XI are in a state of flux. The options are not certain due to reasons ranging from form, fitness and tricky selection calls. Opening is the most visible of riddles. No 6, spinner, Hardik Pandya and pace combination are some of the other questions keeping the think tank busy before they take on a team rejuvenated.

The only clear indication coming from Australia is a spinner will play. The presence of Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja is important considering that they can bowl long and economical spells, which allows the captain to use the fast bowlers in short bursts. But in case both are not fit and Kuldeep Yadav has to be played, it makes a case for the inclusion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. That’s because India can’t have a tail from No 8 and in spite of a first-class average of 24-plus with a century, the chinaman’s batting at this level is untested.

After the opening pair (India 97 runs in 4 innings, Australia 228), the lower-order’s contribution has been a big difference between the teams (India 51 runs from No 8-11 in 4 innings, Australia 227). To keep this from becoming decisive, India need someone in the eventuality of Ashwin and Jadeja not recovering. Bhuvneshwar is the best option and who of the three quicks used in the first Test to drop makes this a captain’s nightmare.

A fit Pandya is a must in the XI or not is another tricky call. The team management has to assess whether his batting, which produced 283 runs at 21.76 in 14 innings in South Africa and England, will bolster the line-up against this attack. Bowling makes him a valuable option in a team of four specialists. If a team with runs only from No 3, 4 and 5 can afford to drop a batsman to accommodate him is the question. It leads to the next one, namely No 6.

Assuming Pandya is left out and six batsmen are fielded, should it be Hanuma Vihari or Rohit Sharma? The team keeps going back to the latter, but going by his brief resistance in both innings in Perth, Hanuma appears better equipped for conditions that test batsmen. Straight and studious, he also gave hints that he has time to play shots without playing too many. Bowling off-spin goes in his favour. Other than resting specialists, it helps the over rate.

None of these are easy decisions, which makes Virat Kohli’s task unenviable because we are yet to come to the beginning. Rarely in recent memory have India looked so miserable on the opening front. With KL Rahul and Murali Vijay out of form and Mayank Agarwal flown in as a specialist for the job, the uncapped opener should be the natural choice. But the situation is such that the reserve wicketkeeper’s plucky displays as stopgap at the top can’t be discounted. That brings Parthiv Patel in the mix. Unless settled at the top, plugging other gaps may prove futile. Tough decisions have to be taken and backed for India to bag a big first.

Pitch and conditions

Last year’s Boxing Day Test pitch at the MCG was rated poor by the ICC as Australia and England played out a draw. Since then the curator has tweaked the block that fits in the drop-in pitch. There seems to be grass on the surface. If one goes by Sheffield Shield matches, bowlers have found things encouraging.