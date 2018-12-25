Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu loses to Himachal Pradesh, out of knock-out phase

By PTI

DHARAMSHALA: Tamil Nadu suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Himachal Pradesh in an Elite Group 'B' Ranji Trophy match here Tuesday as it crashed out of contention for the knock-out phase.

The victory, third of the season, took Himachal's tally so far to 22 points while the visitors remained with just 12 points from seven games -- four draws and two defeats and sole win, failing to qualify for the knock-out phase.

The home team rattled up 111 for 1 to seal the win after Tamil Nadu folded up for 345 in the second innings following a middle-order collapse after centuries by Abhinav Mukund (128) and captain Baba Indrajith (106).

Resuming at the overnight score of 178 for 2, the onus was on Mukund and Indrajith to occupy the crease for a long period and bat HP out of the game.

However, Arpit N Guleria found the breakthrough, castling Mukund for 128 (214 balls, 20X4).

Indrajith found a resolute partner in all-rounder Vijay Shankar (56, 100 balls, 5X4, 1X6) and the two were involved in a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Indrajith was his watchful self, Shankar looked to push on and never missed out on a scoring opportunity.

At the lunch break, Tamil Nadu was 286 for 3, having added 107 runs in the first session, on the back of Shankar's enterprising play.

Shankar reached his 50 off 89 balls but fell soon after after when HP skipper Prashant Chopra had him stumped by 'keeper Ankush Bains.

This triggered a batting collapse as Tamil Nadu capitulated from 312 to 345 all out in 118.3 overs, leaving HP an easy target of 110 in around 25 overs. Guleria (3 for 56) and Rishi Dhawan (3 for 60) were the best bowlers for Himachal.

Chasing the target, Ankush Bains launched a clinical assualt on the TN bowlers, hitting six fours and four sixers in his unbeaten 38-ball 64 to power Himachal home just in 15.3 overs.

The other opener Raghav Dhawan (39) was sent back by left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore while going for a big hit but Rishi Dhawan (4 not out) finished the game, blasting a four of Kishore.

In other games in the group, Andhra had to settle for three points against Bengal at Visakhapatnam while visitors Punjab could not reach its target against Hyderabad despite an attacking ton by the young Shubman Gill (148, 154 balls 16X4, 2X6).

Brief scores (at end of day 4): Tamil Nadu 227 all out in 78.4 overs and 345 all out in 118.3 overs (Abhinav Mukund 128, B Indrajith 106, Vijay Shankar 56, Arpit Guleria 3 for 56) lost to HP 463 all out in 116.2 overs and 111 for 1 in 15.3 overs (Ankush Bains 64 not out).

Wins by nine wickets. Points: HP: 6, TN: 0 .At Visakhapatnam: Bengal 300 all out in 111.3 overs and 223 for 7 declared in 40.3 overs (A R Easwaran 57, Sudip Chaterjee 47, Writtick Chatterjee 40 not out) drew with Andhra 321 all out in 119.

3 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 66, K S Bharat 61, Ricky Bhui 52, Mukesh Kumar 4 for 45, Pradipta Pramanik 3 for 69) and 170 for 7 in 28 overs (D B Prashanth Kumar 90, Jyothisaikrishna 45, Ashoke Dinda 3 for 50).

Points: Andhra: 3; Bengal: 1.At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 317 all out in 109.3 overs and 323 for 3 declared in 86 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 54, Akshat Reddy 161 not out, B Sandeep 48) vs Punjab 303 all out in 93.5 overs and 324 for 8 in 57 overs (Shubman Gill 148, Mandeep Singh 40, Anmolpreet Singh 40, Mohd Siraj 4 for 71).

Points: Hyderabad: 3, Punjab: 1.