Vimal’s century keeps TN in with slim chance

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chasing 315 to win, R Vimal Khumar’s 107 took Tamil Nadu to 196/5 at stumps on Day 3 of their Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 quarterfinal match against Jharkhand in Nadiad in Gujarat.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 226 & 176 in 63.2 ovs (Rajan Deep 50; Manav Parakh 6/57) vs Tamil Nadu 88 & 196/5 in 94 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 107).

Shivam shines

Shivam Sharma’s 80 helped Uttar Pradesh post 250 against Tamil Nadu on the first day of an Elite Group A Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match in Meerut.Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 250 (Shivam Sharma 80; S Bhargav 3/41) vs Tamil Nadu 11/0.

Don Bosco win

SR Athish’s unbeaten 76 and S Ajay Kumar’s 75 propelled Don Bosco (Egmore) to an 85-run win against Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram in the Muthoot Group-Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 meet.

Brief scores: Don Bosco HSS 167/2 in 20 ovs (SR Athish 76 n.o, S Ajay Kumar 75) bt Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram 82 in 16.5 ovs (S Adithya Geethan 3/12, T Sanjay 3/24); SBOA School 79/7 in 20 ovs (Dipen Chandrakanth 4/13, R Aaditya 3/7) lost to PSBB Millennium School 81/0 in 10.3 ovs (B Ram Narayanan 60); Nellai Nadar 168/3 in 20 ovs (S Harish 77, AP Anantha Kumar 54) bt St Patricks AIHSS 114/6 in 20 ovs; Velammal International School 137 in 19.5 ovs (Vratesh Vijaya Kumar 4/7) bt Vidya Mandir 88 in 18.1 ovs (S Rishi Silora 3/12).

Naveen storms into semis

Naveen of Coimbatore blanked SA Saleem of MCC 4-0 in the quarterfinals of the snooker event at the 35th state ranking billiards and snooker tournament.

Results: Naveen (CBE) bt SA Saleem (MCC) 4-0; Prem Prakash (CBE) bt Sasikumar (Snook city) 4-3; Varun Kumar (MCC) bt K Rakesh (SVS) 4-3; Mustaq (Q-Tricks) bt Saranraj (CBE) 4-1.