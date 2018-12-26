Mayank’s secret: Defence strategy for Test fire

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT was sometime in 2013. A year into J Arunkumar’s tenure as batting coach of a Karnataka side that included the likes of KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa. Teeming with talent, the team had some knocking on India doors and some trying to make a comeback. Arun remembers that he was still pleading the selectors to include Mayank Agarwal.

“Why Mayank?” was the question he was confronted with. Although he had an IPL deal, the opener was yet to make a name for himself in Ranji Trophy. There was this perception that known for flair and flamboyance, Mayank was not cut out for red-ball cricket. It is a perception that the player has not only changed, but done so without tweaking his natural game.

“There was a stereotype how he is too aggressive and not suited for long formats. But, in age-group cricket, he always scored big hundreds. I knew he could play long innings. I remember trying all that I could to convince the selectors to give him a chance. Plus, I was also looking for a player like him, who could give us a brisk start and Mayank fitted that bill,” said Arun on Tuesday, with his ward on the verge of a maiden Test cap.

Though the tall scores that Mayank made came after Arun’s contract with Karnataka ended, the relationship between the player and the coach has remained intact. The latter has instructed the opener to be himself when he takes the field at MCG.

Arun’s belief that Mayank’s time has indeed come isn’t blind. It comes from the perseverance of the 27-year-old, who at times was fighting a battle with himself. Those bucketful of runs which saw Mayank cross 1,000 in 27 days a year back, didn’t come merely because of his aggressive approach. Despite scoring fifties, Mayank was going through a phase where he was unable to convert starts. It didn’t take long for the opposition to detect his flaws, the biggest of them being his struggle against left-arm spinners.

“It didn’t matter if it was the new ball or old, other teams knew he couldn’t handle left-arm spinners for long. This phase changed Mayank as a batsman. He knew he had the shots. But to play long innings, he needed a strong defence to fall back on.

“All that he did in the nets and training was work on this. Once that fell in place, the cross-batted shots went missing because if you have a good defence, you end up playing straight more often. The runs started to flow. For an opener who is supposed to build an innings, a strong defence was needed and he has got it in his game now,” Arun said.

Though the runs kept coming off his bat, despite being a regular with India A, Mayank was a long way away from national duty. After scoring nearly 2000 runs last season, he was told he was in queue. While many thought the runs would dry up, his consistency stood out, especially his ability to score hundreds. “We had a long chat about it. I told him it is easy to get in to the national team. To be there, you need to work harder. Century in one match was not enough. He had to keep scoring them.” Mayank straightaway doubled the time he spent in the nets.

On Wednesday, Mayank will get his reward and replace KL Rahul, the best man at his wedding. Expectations from him will be high. With an improved game and the experience of scoring big tons, Mayank will take guard knowing he has it in him to make this chance count.