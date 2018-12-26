Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Patient innings earns Pujara the 'Test run machine' title

Virender Sehwag termed his batting 'solid', while commentator Aakash Chopra showered praise on discipline, which he said is one of the most undervalued asset in Modern Day cricket.

Published: 26th December 2018 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

India's Cheteshwar Pujara prepares to enter the ground after lunch on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Cheteshwar Pujara scored an unbeaten 68 against Australia on the first day of the boxing day Test match at Melbourne. Pujara brought up his 21st Test half-century off 152 balls. 

Debutant Mayank Agarwal provided the base with a confident half-century before Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Puyara steered India to a solid 215 for two. 

His patient innings that saw him face 200 deliveries hitting six balls to the boundary earned praise from former players and Twitteratis, with former Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson calling him a Test run-machine. Cheteshwar Pujara has faced 700 balls in the series, the most by any batsman.

ALSO READ | Mayank Agarwal, Pujara star as India dominate day 1

Virender Sehwag termed his batting 'solid', while commentator Aakash Chopra showered praise on discipline, which he said is one of the most undervalued asset in Modern Day cricket.

 

A fan tweeted a spoof image of Kohli resting on the ground while Pujara is batting.

The Saurashtra batsman was involved in two important partnerships- 83 runs with debutant Mayank Agarwal and an unbeaten 92 run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli. India have scripted only two wins at the MCG and will look to add another one in this match after a dominant day 1 to go 2-1 up in the four Test series. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cheteshwar Pujara Mitchell Johnson india vs australia India Tour of Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 5: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 2: Fuss over Priyanka Chopra marrying Nick Jonas?
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp