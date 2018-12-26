WATCH | Patient innings earns Pujara the 'Test run machine' title

By Online Desk

Cheteshwar Pujara scored an unbeaten 68 against Australia on the first day of the boxing day Test match at Melbourne. Pujara brought up his 21st Test half-century off 152 balls.

Debutant Mayank Agarwal provided the base with a confident half-century before Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Puyara steered India to a solid 215 for two.

His patient innings that saw him face 200 deliveries hitting six balls to the boundary earned praise from former players and Twitteratis, with former Aussie quick Mitchell Johnson calling him a Test run-machine. Cheteshwar Pujara has faced 700 balls in the series, the most by any batsman.

Pujara is a Test playing run machine — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) December 26, 2018

Virender Sehwag termed his batting 'solid', while commentator Aakash Chopra showered praise on discipline, which he said is one of the most undervalued asset in Modern Day cricket.

Very happy for @mayankcricket . Has waited for his opportunity and has made it count on the big stage. Pujara solid as ever and Kohli looking good. India will need to bat big in the first innings #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/iKtzIDXvXJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 26, 2018

Another 50 from Pujara. Discipline is one of the most undervalued asset in modern day cricket. #AusvInd @7Cricket #BoxingDay — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 26, 2018

Pujara may not get the beer cans clanging, may not get throats hoarse, but he keeps his side in the game and makes it easier for everyone else. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 26, 2018

A fan tweeted a spoof image of Kohli resting on the ground while Pujara is batting.

Virat kohli at non- strikers end when pujara is batting#India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9iE7Xhh88c — Manish

The Saurashtra batsman was involved in two important partnerships- 83 runs with debutant Mayank Agarwal and an unbeaten 92 run partnership with skipper Virat Kohli. India have scripted only two wins at the MCG and will look to add another one in this match after a dominant day 1 to go 2-1 up in the four Test series.