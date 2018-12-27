Virat Kohli goes past Rahul Dravid's long-standing overseas record

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious career as he took over Rahul Dravid's long-standing record of most Test runs in a calendar year overseas.

During his innings of 82, Kohli surpassed Dravid's 1137 runs in Tests played on overseas soil in 2002. Kohli now has 1138 runs in his kitty.

1138: Virat Kohli (2018)

1137: Rahul Dravid (2002)

1065: Mohinder Amarnath (1983)

ALSO READ | Melbourne Test: Indian innings on Day 2

Virat Kohli missed out on a hundred as he was caught by Aaron Finch at third man off Mitchell Starc on 82. It was the third time the Indian skipper has been dismissed by his former RCB teammate Starc and all of them have been in three different series.

Also, Kohli has been dismissed caught out in all five innings in this series. With the 82 runs innings, he became the captain with the third-highest score at the MCG.

The series is tied at 1-1 with Indian batsmen dominating the third Test match at Melbourne. Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 17th Test hundred and the second of the series.

The fourth and final Test match will be played at Sydney starting January 3.