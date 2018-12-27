Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli goes past Rahul Dravid's long-standing overseas record

During his innings of 82, Kohli surpassed Dravid's 1137 runs in Tests played overseas in 2002. Kohli now has 1138 runs.

Published: 27th December 2018 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli added another milestone to his illustrious career as he took over Rahul Dravid's long-standing record of most Test runs in a calendar year overseas. 

During his innings of 82, Kohli surpassed Dravid's 1137 runs in Tests played on overseas soil in 2002. Kohli now has 1138 runs in his kitty.

1138: Virat Kohli (2018)

1137: Rahul Dravid (2002)

1065: Mohinder Amarnath (1983)

ALSO READ | Melbourne Test: Indian innings on Day 2

Virat Kohli missed out on a hundred as he was caught by Aaron Finch at third man off Mitchell Starc on 82. It was the third time the Indian skipper has been dismissed by his former RCB teammate Starc and all of them have been in three different series. 

Also, Kohli has been dismissed caught out in all five innings in this series. With the 82 runs innings, he became the captain with the third-highest score at the MCG.

The series is tied at 1-1 with Indian batsmen dominating the third Test match at Melbourne. Cheteshwar Pujara got to his 17th Test hundred and the second of the series. 

The fourth and final Test match will be played at Sydney starting January 3. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Rahul Dravid india vs australia India Tour of Australia Melbourne Test Boxing Day Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp