Tamil Nadu CM & stars for launch of India Cements book

Along with former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, veterans Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble will be present.

Published: 28th December 2018 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A host of India cricketers, former and present, will be in the city for India Cements’ launch of their coffee-table book on Friday. The book detailing the journey of the company and its association with vice-chairman and MD N Srinivasan will be released by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. The first copy will be given to MS Dhoni.

Former captains Chandu Borde, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, GR Vishwanath, Dilip Vengsarkar, K Srikkanth, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid will also be present. In addition, the likes of VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir, Yashpal Sharma, Ajay Jadeja, Syed Kirmani, Javagal Srinath, Virender Sehwag, Brijesh Patel will be in attendance. Current players such as Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Karthik will among those in attendance.

Former TN players PK Belliappa and KR Rajagopal and the current Ranji team will be present. So will VB Chandrasekar, L Balaji, S Badrinath and Hemang Badani. Current Chennai Super Kings players Ambati Rayudu and Harbhajan Singh will be there as well.

