Combined effect: Playing for win takes the lead

CHENNAI : On the final day of their last Ranji Trophy match, Hyderabad declared their second innings at the stroke of lunch, setting Punjab a target of 338 in 59 overs. Instead of playing out overs, Punjab went for it, almost pulling off an improbable chase thanks to Shubman Gill’s 148. They fell short by 14 runs as a tame draw turned out to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

A glance at scoreboards of Round 7 matches throws up similar tales. In five matches of Elite Groups A and B, teams tried to force a result by declaring in the second innings. While Bengal and Maharashtra conceded first-innings lead and took a risk by going for a win, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Karnataka were not satisfied with three points. That’s not enough in the new format. To ensure progress, they have to win and this has caused a surge in the number of matches where teams have gone for it instead of settling for first-innings lead.

In 2017-18, 28 teams were divided into four groups. The top two from each made the kncokouts. This time, the top five from Elite Group A and B put together will make the cut. Two from Group C and one from Plate Group complete the last eight. BCCI GM Cricket Operations Syed Saba Karim and CEO Rahul Johri devised this method. Maybe inadvertently, they ended up with a format that is encouraging teams to play for wins. In a domestic circuit where playing safe for three points was often the norm, this is a refreshing change.

Hyderabad skipper Akshath Reddy feels the new system has played a part in making things interesting. “In previous seasons, teams could plan according to their group which had fewer teams. Now with the combined A and B system, there are many permutations and combinations. You cannot guess results of eight games, so the best way is to go all out for a win. There is a discernible change in the way teams are going about it.”

Of 91 matches in Group A, B and C, 49 have produced results. Add to it 17 instances of teams declaring in the second innings in the hope of a win, and it shows a rise in intent.Current table-toppers Saurashtra were one of the teams in the previous round which went all out after Mumbai’s declaration, and coach Sitanshu Kotak feels continuing with the system of neutral curators has also led to more exciting contests.

“Cutting out home advantage has made matches more exciting. This year, most pitches have seen good cricket. While certain tracks have helped spinners, there are also conditions where pacers have thrived. Batsmen have had to contend with both and this has resulted in riveting contests.” This year, more matches have gone till the last day, with the surface holding up instead of crumbling.

While Karim has had to contend with a multitude of problems, he is happy that the exciting contests coming up as a result of the rejigged format has come in for praise. “Many coaches, players and support staff have hailed this format. We have also increased the amount of days a neutral curator comes prior to a match from five to six, which has helped create sporting pitches. The format has seen teams trying out new combinations, resulting in a larger pool of players. All this points to a successful season so far.”