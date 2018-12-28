Home Sport Cricket

New Zealand set Sri Lanka a record 660-run target in deciding 2nd Test

Knocks of 176 and 163 not out from Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls respectively helped create the record target for the visitors.

Published: 28th December 2018 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Latham

New Zealand's Tom Latham celebrates after reaching his century with teammate Henry Nicholls on day 3 of the 2nd Test. (AP Photo)

By AFP

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand declared at 585 for four in their second innings on Friday to set Sri Lanka a record 660-run target if they are to win the deciding second Test in Christchurch.

The New Zealand innings featured knocks of 176 by Tom Latham and a personal best 162 not out from Henry Nicholls. Skipper Kane Williamson called the players in midway through the final session leaving more than two days of batting available for Sri Lanka.

However, no team has ever scored more than 418 in a successful fourth innings run chase. Along with the centuries by Latham and Nicholls, there were half-centuries from Jeet Raval (74) and Colin de Grandhomme (not out 71)  with de Grandhomme's coming off a New Zealand record 28 deliveries.

The highest fourth innings score in the modern era is New Zealand's 451 chasing 550 against England in 2002, while England scored 654 for five after being set a target of 696 by South Africa in 1939.

TAGS
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Sri lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Comments

