Shubang’s unbeaten 117 takes St Bede’s to semis
Published: 28th December 2018 01:00 AM | Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:58 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI : Shubang Mishra’s 117 not out helped St Bede’s AIHSS beat PSBB (KK Nagar) in the quarterfinals of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament. Mithul Raj also chipped in for St Bede’s with a valuable knock of 95.Brief scores: St Bede’s 214/2 in 20 ovs (Shubang Mishra 117 n.o, M Mithul Raj 95) bt PSBB (KK Nagar) 78 in 19.4 ovs (YS Saie Sharan 3/12). Don Bosco MHSS 129/9 in 20 ovs (S Sanjay 28, S Ajay Kumar 26) bt PSBB Millennium School 60 in 16.6 ovs (S Adithya Geethan 3/14, Anish Upadhayaya 3/5). Nellai Nadar 147/5 in 20 ovs (S Harish 60 n.o) bt Velammal International School 93/7 in 20 ovs (P Saravanan 37 n.o). Santhome HSS 141/7 in 20 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 51, J Ajay Chetan 54, R Srihai Srinivas 3/19) bt AVM Rajeswari 89/9 in 20 ovs.
TN U-19 boys lose
Purank Tyagi’s haul of 5/24 helped Uttar Pardesh beat Tamil Nadu by 336 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match at Bhamashah Park Ground in Meerut.Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 250 & 304/5 decl bt Tamil Nadu 99 & 119 (Tushar Raheja 36, R Sonu Yadav 32, Purnank Tyagi 5/24). Points: Uttar Pradesh 6; Tamil nadu 0.
New Year Trophy
Aadhitya’s knock of 94 guided VMCA to a six-wicket win over MASS in the U-10 section of the New Year Trophy tournament conducted by JR Maruthi CA.Brief scores: U-10: MASS 163/4 in 20 ovs (Shreeshanth 57, Ashutosh 41, Ragahv 30) lost to VMCA 167/4 in 18.2 ovs (Aadhithya 94). MoM: Aadhithya. U-12: Abdul Malik 87 in 24.5 ovs (Viswajith 2/11) lost to MASS 88/2 in 10 ovs. MoM: Viswajith.