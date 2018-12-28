Home Sport Cricket

Shubang’s unbeaten 117 takes St Bede’s to semis

Shubang Mishra’s 117 not out helped St Bede’s AIHSS beat PSBB (KK Nagar) in the quarterfinals of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament.

Published: 28th December 2018 01:00 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Shubang Mishra’s 117 not out helped St Bede’s AIHSS beat PSBB (KK Nagar) in the quarterfinals of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings inter-school T20 tournament. Mithul Raj also chipped in for St Bede’s with a valuable knock of 95.Brief scores: St Bede’s 214/2 in 20 ovs (Shubang Mishra 117 n.o, M Mithul Raj 95) bt PSBB (KK Nagar) 78 in 19.4 ovs (YS Saie Sharan 3/12). Don Bosco MHSS 129/9 in 20 ovs (S Sanjay 28, S Ajay Kumar 26) bt PSBB Millennium School 60 in 16.6 ovs (S Adithya Geethan 3/14, Anish Upadhayaya 3/5). Nellai Nadar 147/5 in 20 ovs (S Harish 60 n.o) bt Velammal International School 93/7 in 20 ovs (P Saravanan 37 n.o). Sant­home HSS 141/7 in 20 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 51, J Ajay Chetan 54, R Srihai Srinivas 3/19) bt AVM Rajeswari 89/9 in 20 ovs.

TN U-19 boys lose
Purank Tyagi’s haul of 5/24 helped Uttar Pardesh beat Tamil Nadu by 336 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match at Bhamashah Park Ground in Meerut.Brief scores: Uttar Pradesh 250 & 304/5 decl bt Tamil Nadu 99 & 119 (Tushar Raheja 36, R Sonu Yadav 32, Purnank Tyagi 5/24). Points: Uttar Pradesh 6; Tamil nadu 0.

New Year Trophy
Aadhitya’s knock of 94 guided VMCA to a six-wicket win over MASS in the U-10 section of the New Year Trophy tournament conducted by JR Maruthi CA.Brief scores: U-10: MASS 163/4 in 20 ovs (Shreeshanth 57, Ashutosh 41, Ragahv 30) lost to VMCA 167/4 in 18.2 ovs (Aadhithya 94). MoM: Aadhithya. U-12: Abdul Malik 87 in 24.5 ovs (Viswajith 2/11) lost to MASS 88/2 in 10 ovs. MoM: Viswajith.

