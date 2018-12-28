Home Sport Cricket

Steve Smith, David Warner's form in T20 leagues key to World Cup selection: Cricket Australia

Smith and Warner were handed year-long bans by CA for their role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

Published: 28th December 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith

Steve Smith and David Warner (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts on Friday said Steve Smith and David Warner's performances in the upcoming T20 leagues around the world will play a vital role in deciding the banned duo's selection in next year's World Cup squad.

Both Smith and Warner will be competing in the Bangladesh Premier League followed by the Indian Premier League in the coming year and Roberts said CA will keep a close eye on their forms in the T20 events.

"We'll obviously take their form in those tournaments into account, so that will be important to watch," Roberts was quoted as saying by ABC Radio.

"There's got to be consistency, fairness and justice in our selection criteria and so that's our focus on making the road as smooth as possible," he added.

Smith and Warner were handed year-long bans by CA for their role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

While serving his one-year ban, Smith has participated in several T20 competitions, including in Canada and the Caribbean, in a bid to get match time.

"From what I hear around the traps, there's no concerns with the form of Steve and Dave, so it's just a matter of that continuing out in the middle as opposed to in the nets," Roberts said.

"And us assessing that, and communicating with them as frequently as possible over these next few months," he

In recent interviews, both Cameron Bancroft and Smith made it clear that former vice-captain Warner was the instigator of the ill-fated incident in Cape Town.

But the statements by the two players have received severe criticism former Australian players and officials.

But Roberts denied then skipper Smith and Bancroft's statements would affect

the players' chance of being brought back into the Australian fold.

"I don't really know. But I think what's important is our commitment to that integration process, working with the three sanctioned players," the CA chief said.

"Making sure that we've got selection criteria that are the same for all players, whether they are the sanctioned players or not," he added.

Roberts also commended Warner for handling the situation with maturity.

"I spoke to Dave on Christmas Eve, or just prior to Christmas, but having spoken to him since the interviews I think Dave's to be commended for his maturity and the way that he's handling the situation at the moment, and of course our approach is the same with all three players," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cricket Australia Steve Smith World Cup selection David Warner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp