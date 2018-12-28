The Priest of perseverance

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : In a team with a genius in Virat Kohli, an eternal special talent in Rohit Sharma and many other flashy men with tattoos and beards, there is nothing that makes Cheteshwar Pujara stand out from the rest. There is no air of superstardom around him, nor the usual swag that comes with being an Indian cricketer. Even the sunglasses disappear the moment he switches to his casuals. There is no fashion statement.That’s because, Pujara is old-fashioned. On and off the field.

But this old-fashioned batting — with emphasis on occupying crease in search of big scores and doing the hard work so that others breathe easy — had made him an outsider in the team not too long ago. At the beginning of the year with tours of South Africa, England and Australia waiting, there was uncertainty whether Pujara would come out of these tests with reputation intact. His past scores in most of these countries didn’t induce confidence and despite holes in the batting order, it was his spot that repeatedly came under the scanner.

There were even thoughts within the Indian think tank that Pujara’s limitations — which often saw him get into a shell — adds pressure on his partners. “He never allowed any of these thoughts to get into his mind. He has always been assured about his game and only strives to improve,” said Sitanshu Kotak, coach of Saurashtra, who was Pujara’s teammate for a long time before that. “One quality in him is that he never likes to be in a negative space. For all the talks of him being slow, he was never worried or even discussed those. He was only focussed on his game.”

About a decade ago, teams preferred players of his ilk because consuming time, seeing of the new ball and testing spells were seen as valuable traits. Even in the days when Test cricket has changed drastically and drawn matches have become a rarity, the same traits make Pujara invaluable. If India win in Melbourne, it will largely because of what the bowlers will do over the next three days. They have a platform because Pujara laid one with his 319-ball 106, on a pitch where shot-making was so difficult that even Virat Kohli had to play a restrained game.

But not Pujara. Because it was his game. The one that comes so naturally to him: spend time, see off testing spells, pounce on the first loose delivery and never lose focus. Since 2017, no batsman had faced more than the 4,339 deliveries (second best is Dean Elgar’s 3,742) that Pujara confronted before Melbourne.

And he had to do it in varied conditions, against attacks that saw many teammates struggle. The 1,871 runs he scored in those 23 matches (Melbourne Test not included) is third highest in the period. In a year dominated by Kohli, Pujara’s contribution is perhaps more significant because most of his runs came when India didn’t have a reliable opening pair and he was out in the middle early to do the dirty job.Unlike his previous tours outside Asia, there is a significant difference. His strike rate hasn’t changed much, but Pujara has started to cut, drive and pull more often. Against spinners, he is quick to use his feet and his strike-rotation has improved.

“How do you not have a player like him? They are the ones who set up matches,” said Kotak. “Every team needs a player who will do a job that others can benefit from. And in this team, Pujara does that. His game has been about taking time and batting through testing periods. Not everybody can do this kind of a job on a consistent basis. In Test cricket, the balls column still means a lot.”

scoreboard

India (1st innings): Pujara b Cummins 106, Kohli c Finch b Starc 82, Rahane lbw Lyon 34, Rohit (not out) 63, Pant c Khawaja b Starc 39, Jadeja c Paine b Hazlewood 4. Extras (b5, lb14, w1, nb1) 31. Total (7 wkts, 169.4 ovs) 443 decl. FoW: 2-123, 3-293, 4-299, 5-361, 6-437, 7-443. Bowling: Starc 28-7-87-2, Hazlewood 31.4-10-86-1, Lyon 48-7-110-1, Cummins 34-10-72-3, Marsh 26-4-51-0, Finch 2-0-8-0.

Australia (1st innings): Harris (batting) 5, Finch (batting) 3. Extras 0. Total (0 wkts, 6 ovs) 8. Bowling: Ishant 2-1-2-0, Bumrah 3-1-6-0, Jadeja 1-1-0-0.