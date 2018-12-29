After lull, forcing the pace in Melbourne

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Wednesday and Thursday? 7. Friday? 15. That’s how many wickets fell on Day 3 of the second Test between India and Australia.On Thursday, the wicket at MCG had been threatening to break the tag of “flaccid” that had been tacked on to it. A few balls had scuttled along the ground. A few had trampolined over the wicketkeeper. It didn’t promise an evil djinn for Friday, but what it did was enough assistance for bowlers.

And who else would have been better suited for making this their stage than Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins? They’d been bowling their hearts out in this series so far. But their tallies looked good, not great.During Day 3 of the second Test, the Indian had in his 13 overs extracted 20 false shots, five edges, but still got only one wicket. “Not my luckiest day,” were Bumrah’s words. “But one day you may be able to cash in.”

That day was Friday. The two wouldn’t be denied by Lady Luck. And first in queue was Bumrah. Inroads had already been made, but Shaun Marsh looked like he was bedding in for a long stay with Travis Head. The two only had six balls to negotiate before lunch, with Marsh on strike. Bumrah, though, had other plans. Five 140-plus thunderbolts were unleashed, each not exceeding the other by more than 1.5 clicks. They were defended solidly, and Marsh had been lulled into thinking that Bumrah would bend his back again.

Then came the sucker punch. Bumrah did, but the ball was slowed down by 34kph. A slow, dipping yorker dive-bombed under Marsh’s bat, ostensibly leaving him whiplashed while trapping him plumb in front. The floodgates had been opened.Head was done in by another full missile. Tim Paine from a good-length offering. His reverse swing and a Mohammed Shami cameo ensured that the tail was for once not allowed to wag. Career-best figures of 6/33 were notched up by him. Australia were rolled up for 151, and a lead of 292 had been taken.

“When we play on similar wickets back home, the ball reverses. So you try to make the most of it,” said Bumrah. “We were trying to use our first-class experience. That was the plan.” Then came Cummins’ turn. Lady Luck prodded Kohli into not enforcing a follow-on — a decision that is bound to come in for flak later, considering the forecast of rain for the next two days.

Already atop a run mountain, Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal were looking set to climb further. Cummins then decided to do what he did to the former in the first innings: bounce him out. Unsurprisingly, a snorter was fended to gully. Then came Australia’s piece de resistance. A leg-side trap was set and Cummins was asked to bowl to it. He acquiesced. So did India’s No 3, 4 and 5.

Cheteshwar Pujara nurdled one on his stumps into the hands of Marcus Harris at leg gully. Deja vu happened four balls later, but it was Kohli who was walking back. Ajinkya Rahane broke his usual trend of fishing outside off-stump and went leg-side, but gloved one to Tim Paine. In eight balls, Cummins had broken India’s back, as they tottered on to 51/5 at stumps. Though the lead had swelled to 346, the 25-year-old had given Australia some hope.

“If we knock them over in the morning, you never know. We tried to make it very hard for every run. The wicket is still pretty good; tough to score runs. But last year we batted really well on Day 4 and 5. You can dare to dream,” said Cummins.