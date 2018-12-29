Dhoni bats for bowlers to play full IPL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Though there have been calls for some of the Indian players to be rested for IPL while keeping in mind the World Cup that follows soon after, MS Dhoni believes that playing in the T20 event will only help them keep their body fit.Dhoni’s comments came just minutes after former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said that for the sake of World Cup, franchises had to consider resting players.

Dhoni and Kumble were here in the city for a book launch, and part of a panel discussion in which India’s hopes for the next year’s big-ticket event was one of the main talking points. Kumble, who was coach of the Indian team from 2016 to 2017, said: “One of the most important parts of preparation will be keeping yourself (players) fresh as there is a lot of cricket coming up from now till the start of the World Cup. Keeping the bowlers fresh will be an important aspect. Maybe resting some of the top bowlers in a few IPL games — even though franchises may not like that — for India’s sake has to be considered.”

But Dhoni disagreed with Kumble — the man whom he had succeeded as Test captain in 2008 — in this regard. Pointing out how IPL provided enough time for recuperating, Dhoni said that the key to preparation for World Cup lies in managing their schedule.

“Keeping our bowlers injury-free is important. If you rest them, the first thing commentators say is that they are rusty. If you make him play, then is he fresh. But if you can manage your schedule, four overs won’t make you tired. What is important is what you do after bowling those four overs.

“Those overs help you develop as a bowler. You are bowling yorkers and variations, and playing under pressure. The bowlers can still play the whole of IPL. What they need to manage is what they eat, and when they wake up and sleep. I always felt that IPL was the best time to get in shape because you can get a lot of time for yourself. I was playing only three-and-a-half hours every third day, and it gave me time to gym.”