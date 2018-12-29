Home Sport Cricket

Dhoni bats for bowlers to play full IPL

Dhoni and Kumble were here in the city for a book launch, and part of a panel discussion in which India’s hopes for the next year’s big-ticket event was one of the main talking points.

Published: 29th December 2018 01:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Though there have been calls for some of the Indian players to be rested for IPL while keeping in mind the World Cup that follows soon after, MS Dhoni believes that playing in the T20 event will only help them keep their body fit.Dhoni’s comments came just minutes after former India captain and coach Anil Kumble said that for the sake of World Cup, franchises had to consider resting players.

Dhoni and Kumble were here in the city for a book launch, and part of a panel discussion in which India’s hopes for the next year’s big-ticket event was one of the main talking points. Kumble, who was coach of the Indian team from 2016 to 2017, said: “One of the most important parts of preparation will be keeping yourself (players) fresh as there is a lot of cricket coming up from now till the start of the World Cup. Keeping the bowlers fresh will be an important aspect. Maybe resting some of the top bowlers in a few IPL games — even though franchises may not like that — for India’s sake has to be considered.”

But Dhoni disagreed with Kumble — the man whom he had succeeded as Test captain in 2008 — in  this regard. Pointing out how IPL provided enough time for recuperating, Dhoni said that the key to preparation for World Cup lies in managing their schedule.

“Keeping our bowlers injury-free is important. If you rest them, the first thing commentators say is that they are rusty. If you make him play, then is he fresh. But if you can manage your schedule, four overs won’t make you tired. What is important is what you do after bowling those four overs.

“Those overs help you develop as a bowler. You are bowling yorkers and variations, and playing under pressure. The bowlers can still play the whole of IPL. What they need to manage is what they eat, and when they wake up and sleep. I always felt that IPL was the best time to get in shape because you can get a lot of time for yourself. I was playing only three-and-a-half hours every third day, and it gave me time to gym.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp