Jasprit Bumrah will become best bowler in the world: Michael Clarke

Bumrah returned with figures of 6-33 to help India bundle out Australia for 151 in their first innings in the third Test.

India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, appeals an LBW after bowling to Shaun Marsh during play on day four of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former Australia captain Michael Clarke was effusive in his praise of Jasprit Bumrah, saying that the India pacer "will soon become the best bowler in the world" across three formats.

"He must be a great guy to play with and to captain. He doesn't mind the pressure or the expectations. He wants to learn and is a workhorse - not too long before he will become the best bowler in the world," Clarke said on Sony Network.

"In the next few months, Bumrah will be the number one bowler in all three formats."

Bumrah's efforts on the third day of the Boxing day Test also made him the first bowler from the subcontinent to take a five-for or more in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

He has so far picked up 45 wickets in nine Tests this year.

