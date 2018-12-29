Home Sport Cricket

MASS teams win in New Year Trophy

Mass U-10 and U-12 teams posted victories in the New Year Trophy tournament conducted by JR Maruthi CA.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Mass U-10 and U-12 teams posted victories in the New Year Trophy tournament conducted by JR Maruthi CA. The U-10 team defeated MCA B by eight wickets while the U-12 team beat Velammal by 29 runs.

Brief scores: U-10: MCA B 73 in 22.1 ovs (Pranith 3/15) lost to MASS 74/2 (Pranith 21) in 6.3 ovs. MOM: Pranith. U-12: MASS 167/7 in 25 ovs (Shreeshanth 50; Thiyagamoorthy 3/34) bt Velammal 138/7 in 25 ovs. MOM: Shreeshanth.

St Bede’s beat Don Bosco
H Pradish Akash’s 32 helped St Bede’s beat Don Bosco by four wickets to enter final of the Muthoot Group Junior Super Kings T20 tournament on Friday.

Brief scores: Semifinals: Don Bosco 100/8 in 20 ovs (V Abishek 29) lost to St Bede’s AIHSS 104/6 in 19.4 ovs (H Pradish Akash 32); Nellai Nadar HSS 88/8 in 20 ovs (S Dinesh 53; VS Karthik Manikandan 3/7) lost to Santhome HSS 92/3 in 18.2 ovs (VS Karthik Manikandan 26).

