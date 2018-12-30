Australia include Marnus Labuschagne in squad for fourth Test

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australia on Sunday included leg-spinning all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne in the squad for the series-deciding fourth and final Test against India in Sydney, beginning Thursday.

India Sunday defeated Australia by 137 runs at the third Test to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

After winning the second Test, Australia had announced a 13-member squad for both the third and fourth Test but now they have added South African-born Labuschagne for the crucial Sydney match where the hosts need a win to level the series.

"We'll get up to Sydney and have a look at the conditions," skipper Tim Paine said as he confirmed Labuschagne's inclusion.

"From what we're hearing, it'll probably spin quite a bit so once we see that for ourselves, we'll start to think about the best combination for ourselves to win that Test.

" Opener Aaron Finch and all-rounder Mitch Marsh are under pressure to retain their spot in the playing XI following the loss at the MCG and Australia will now have another option to go for.

Paine said there will be "a lot of things on the table" when selectors meet in Sydney.

"We think we've got the best group of players available to us at the moment and we'll pick the best combination from that group that we think will win the last Test," he said.

Labuschagne had made his Test debut against Pakistan in the UAE in October but was dropped for the India series as Peter Handscomb and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh came into the middle order.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (capt) Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.