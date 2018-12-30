Bowling has made India  force abroad, says Dravid

Venkata Krishna B By

CHENNAI : As far as bowling unit goes, this is an unprecedented year for Indian team.In South Africa they picked up 60 out of 60 wickets available. In England, they picked up 85 out of the possible 100. And they go into the final day in Melbourne, needing two wickets to ensure that they have bowled out Australia in each of the six innings they have played so far in this series.

Add the rout of Afghanistan and West Indies at home, the Indian attack has taken 247 wickets in the 14 matches it has played in 2018; its highest-ever, going past a record that stood for 40 years.While there might still be doubts over whether this is the greatest ever Indian team, few will disagree with regards to this bowling unit, one that has now transformed into a world-class attack.

Former India captain Rahul Dravid believed that having a potent attack that is capable of bowling out oppositions has played a huge role in India becoming a much more competitive side overseas.“It is fantastic to see the kind of bowling we are doing. We are consistently taking 20 wickets in every Test match. When you start a Test knowing that your attack will get you 20 wickets, it gives a huge fillip. You know you are going to be there in the contest. It is a good template for us. You need to have a bowling unit like this to be very competitive Test team,” he said.

While there are concerns to manage the bowlers’ workload, considering that the World Cup is only five months away, Dravid believes that the India A team programme has ensured that there are adequate back-ups in place in case the worst-case scenario materalises.

“Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini and Ankit Rajpoot have done well. And it is nice to see Varun Aaron picking up wickets in the domestic scene. We need to keep working on it. We have got to ensure that there are enough back-ups in case of an injury. Now we have good focus on strength and fitness, even at the Ranji level.

“Access to sports science is making them better athletes. If you make them good athletes with good guidance, you are going to make good fast bowlers. We need to be happy about what we are doing at the moment, but we need to continue to do that to create good bowlers, not just fast bowlers.”Dravid is impressed with the way Cheteshwar Pujara has put behind his omission in the first Test during the team’s tour of England to score two vital centuries in Australia.

“He has been brilliant. If India go on to win, he would have played two match-winning innings in the two matches we have won. That is what it is all about,” remarked the fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests with 13,288 runs.“You want to produce match-defining innings, and that is what Pujara has done. Not just in this series, but right through his career, a lot of his innings have come in difficult situations or when the team has needed it the most. It is nice to see others rally around him.”